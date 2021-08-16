APPROXIMATELY 85 per cent of businesses in downtown Port of Spain, which were ordered closed on April 29 to curb a spike in Covid-19 cases, reopened yesterday. But that percentage could increase as some business owners are currently hammering out deferred rental deals with their landlords.
Downtown Owners and Merchants Association president Gregory Aboud disclosed this yesterday during a walking tour of the capital city following the reopening of retail outlets.
The brief tour began shortly after noon with Aboud, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.
Asked if Trinidad and Tobago’s business community could afford another lockdown, Aboud replied that it could not.
“I don’t think any aspect of Trinidad’s businesses can afford another shutdown based on our analysis, but a third wave can be avoided. We will not be able to do the stipend and assistance support for our employees.
“We are surprised by the higher percentages of reopened businesses than we had previously expected,” he added. “We did not have the data to support some of the claims that were being made about how many businesses had been closed.”
He said that while 85 per cent had reopened, other business owners were negotiating with their respective landlords for a deferred or even reduced payment of their rents. He said that this may result in even more retail stores opening later this week.
He said that within his own business, 79 per cent of his employees had been vaccinated.
Minister Gopee-Scoon reported that most of the 80,000 people employed in the retail sector returned to work yesterday but not all had been vaccinated.
“No-one wants closure so if we all participate then we will ensure continued business activity and a way forward and that’s everyone’s responsibility not the Government alone,” she said.
“Entertainment remains closed, maritime remains closed, but manufacturing, construction and emergency services are all up and running and more businesses will come but we have to get the economy turning again,” she said.
Mayor Martinez beamed that the city had come back to life.
“We the country need this, the city needs this and the people need this and we are very happy that Government decided that is safe enough,” he said.
“The Government has done their part and brought in the vaccines and are saying ‘citizens, please vaccinate, please make sure you have done what is required of you to be able to protect yourselves and your family’,” he said.
“I know they have not enforced mandatory vaccines, but at the same time we are encouraging citizens to vaccinate,” he said.