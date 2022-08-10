While the Public Services Association (PSA) would reject a seven per cent offer, the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) says it is prepared to examine such an offer carefully, once the retirees for the bargaining period benefit.
Their comments follow an exclusive report in yesterday’s Express Business that workers at the rum and bitters producer, Angostura Holdings Ltd, received a seven per cent wage settlement following an agreement with their representative trade union, the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU).
The Angostura collective agreements are for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022.
The public sector trade unions have outright rejected the offer of four per cent by the Government and will be leading another protest through the streets of Port of Spain come tomorrow at 9 a.m.
Contacted yesterday on whether his union will accept a seven per cent offer should the Government change its position in light of the Angostura agreement, PSA president Leroy Baptiste said “no”.
Baptiste explained a seven per cent increase will not meet the workers’ needs adequately, as the cost of living for the bargaining periods 2014 to 2016 and 2017 to 2019 was different.
“What we proposed to the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial, when we met with him, was 14 per cent for 2014-16 and an eight per cent increase for 2017-2019. Taking a seven per cent increase settlement would be cheating the workers and we are not prepared to do so. They must be able to live comfortably on their salaries,” Baptiste lamented.
The union leader said he told the CPO to focus on the first period, which is 2014-16, seeing that the Government says it has no money.
“Deal with one period first instead of trying to deal with six periods all at once. Had the Government been dealing with the bargaining periods on a timely basis, we would not be in this position,” Baptiste said.
He said in the PSA’s proposal to the CPO, the union outlined a better health plan for public servants and for them to qualify for tax exemptions in buying vehicles and preferential treatment in accessing Housing Development Corporation (HDC) houses.
NUGFW president general James Lambert said while he would not reject a seven-per cent offer, it must benefit retirees from the 2014-2019 period, because as it stands with the four per cent offer they have nothing to get.
“I told the CPO in our meeting two Mondays ago that if he made the retirees a one-off payment and then dealt with workers, we can agree on that. Dindial told us he would meet with the Finance Minister about the proposal and get back to the union. Our concern is the retirees and they must not get a raw deal,” Lambert maintained.
President of the Fire Officers’ Association Leo Ramkissoon said his association’s position continues at a 15 per cent wage increase for 2014-2016 and it is not prepared to go lower on that offer unless given instructions by its membership.
“Our 15 per cent increase for that period is based on a scientific analysis of the average market shift and other factors, having to do with inflation and the general cost of living,” Ramkissoon said.
He described as “very inappropriate” for Government officials to be commenting on what they consider to be a feasible percentage and go back to the roundtable with the CPO.
“The Government has indicated that the final offer is four per cent. We cannot bring ourselves to their level so we want an appropriate percentage when we go back to the negotiating table,” he added.
And, Prison Officers’ Association president Ceron Richards said any other offer than four per cent must be discussed with his membership first before making a public statement.
However, Richards said market value for 2014-2016 is between 12 and 22 per cent, nothing below that.
“The exact figure is still being worked out by the association, as they are still quantifying and getting the necessary information, to arrive at what is the true percentage to propose. Also in this security industry we take the most risk, so we are also asking the CPO for a lead in the market position,” he remarked.