Move gets thumbs-up

Private sector and civil society groups have welcomed news of the full proclamation of all remaining sections of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015.
Attorney General Reginald Armour announced on Thursday that Cabinet had approved the full proclamation of all the remaining sections of the Act, and that it would take effect from next Wednesday.
Former president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) Afra Raymond, who for many years had lobbied for procurement legislation to be finalised, told the Express:
“Even with the damaging suite of 2020 amendments, this Act represents a tremendous step in the right direction of accountability, transparency and good governance so that we can achieve improved value for money in our public affairs.”
“This important law was written and lobbied for by the Private Sector Civil Society Group, so this is the result of long-term, collective effort. We owe serious appreciation to those who persisted when this was a faraway vision,” he added.
Noting that the position of Procurement Regulator had been vacant since January 11 this year, Raymond called for the appointment of a Regulator “without any further delay”, either by the re-appointment of the inaugural Regulator Moonilal Lalchan or a transparent process to recruit another candidate.
Also commenting on the AG’s announcement was president of the JCC Fazir Khan.
“The full proclamation of the Procurement Legislation after over 20 years of effort, is a major step in the right direction for T&T, as it relates to Government expenditure of public money,” he said in a statement.
“Independent lawful oversight by the OPR (Office of Procurement Regulation) has the potential to reduce the interference in the procurement process, reduce corruption and increase efficiency,” he added.
Khan said, in the medium term, taxpayers will be the winners.
In the short term, apart from the normal change management challenges, there will continue to be resistance as many like the status quo, he pointed out.
“The difference with the law in place is that the OPR can move from barking to biting after a grace period. For example, collusion in tendering that has plagued the construction industry in the past on public contracts will for the first time be unlawful in T&T.
Khan said the JCC expected that the President, once settled, will reappoint former procurement regulator Moonilal Lalchan as the Regulator to “shepherd” the OPR for the next four years in quickly overcoming any obstacles.
“We remain hopeful and even excited as this step can be a game changer for transparency in public procurement,” Khan said.
Levelling the playing field
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association Glenn Mahabirsingh said the group eagerly anticipated the benefits that full proclamation of the Act will bring to the construction sector and its members.
“With the appropriate allocation of funds, we hope to see a boost in our construction industry, with resulting benefits to our nation as a whole,” he stated.
In an interview with the Express, he said one of the immediate benefits of the Act is that it will ensure there is a level playing field for all players in the construction industry.
“So everyone in the respective trades will have the opportunity to tender for upcoming projects. In addition, the Act allows for an element called the annual procurement plan where State agencies need to publish their procurement plan within six weeks of the national budget. This procurement plan would assist contractors in tooling up or resourcing to respond to the upcoming tender actions or upcoming projects that would be coming to the market for bidding,” he said.
Co-ordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) Jai Leladharsingh also welcomed full proclamation of the Act.
He said it should level the playing field for some of the small to medium sized firms to possibly obtain work from the State.
“The CRBC hopes that these are the final days of the unethical business practices on the part of some suppliers and contractors who were favoured in the award of contracts in the past. Hopefully, this will assist in addressing the scourge of corruption,” he stated.
Leladharsingh went on:
“The Procurement Law, in its present form, is a much watered down piece of legislation than what was originally introduced in Parliament by then-planning minister, Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie. It is hoped, however, that over the years, successive governments will seek to strengthen this law and, in the process, minimise the risk of corruption.”
He acknowledged that, for years, the construction industry, along with other trade groups, had campaigned to reform procedures as a way of combating corruption, ensuring greater transparency and achieving greater value for money.