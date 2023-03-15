A public consultation of the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) in Chaguanas was cut short yesterday when the meeting was overwhelmed by shouts and demonstrations by Opposition MPs, supporters and people displeased with proposed increases to electricity rates.
The meeting closed shortly ahead of its 7 p.m. end time, with RIC panellists including chairman Dawn Callender being escorted off-stage by police officers.
The consultation was held at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas, and saw United National Congress (UNC) MPs Rudy Indarsingh for Couva South and Dinesh Rambally for Chaguanas West accusing the commission of being operatives of the People’s National Movement.
The Opposition MPs said the RIC had failed to do widespread consultation, including in their constituencies.
Rambally said the manner in which the consultations and proposed increases were being done suggested that the new rates were a “foregone conclusion”. Demonstrators with placards accused the RIC of having lost its independence.
A hand-made coffin with the label “RIC” was at one point dragged in front the stage.
The forum was declared closed as the RIC attempted to conduct the question and answer session.
The MPs were joined by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and approached Callender as she attempted to leave the stage, accompanied by a police officer.
The group held dialogue with Callender for some time, raising their concerns that the rates were unjust, ill-timed and that the people were not being consulted.
Callender was asked but refused to continue the session, citing security concerns.
The meeting was closed despite assurances from Indarsingh and the MPs that no member of the commission’s panel was in danger.