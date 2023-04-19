Murder a million-dollar charge

Each murder in T&T costs the country a staggering $2.4 million according to a study done by the Inter-American Development Bank.
Speaking on Monday at the Caricom regional crime symposium at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Professor Andres Rengifo said the IDB study showed that T&T was spending almost $7 billion a year to combat crime.
When a person is murdered the cost is just about $2.4 million. But there are other violent crimes that are hurting the public purse. For example if someone is stabbed, the country spends on average $60,397 on both the health care and policing. In fact T&T is spending as much as 11.6 percent of the Ministry of Health’s entire budget on dealing with issues that arise from crime.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who also spoke at the symposium outlined what the cost of hospital care is to the government.
He said surgical intervention for a gunshot wound to the head cost $170,000, to the chest $155,000, to the leg $100,000 and non-surgical intervention to the leg cost $40,000.
Rowley said this is a frequent cost incurred by taxpayers and diverted from productive areas.
According to Professor Rengifo, when a person is murdered 45.39 percent of the cost is born by the police in terms of its investigation of the offence. 10.8 percent is spent by the Judiciary on a trial, if it reaches that stage, 9.46 percent of the cost is borne by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, the prison carries 27.21 and parole or probation is 1.16 percent of the total cost.
The study found that domestic violence cost the state $32,238 per incident reported and because of the prevalent of domestic violence in the country it is this which accounts for the largest cost to the state, 28 percent of total price, for a staggering $1.96 billion.
He said more than 80 percent of the crimes committed are not reported, in particular domestic violence which is prevalent in the society.
Professor Rengifo’s study noted that violence harms the most vulnerable and strains support systems in community and government.
“But not all types of violence take the same form, have the same impact or can be addressed the same way.” it noted.
The study found that violence consumes the Ministry of National Security budget to the tune of 24.2 percent of its annual budget. It noted that the office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs spends a whopping 54.1 percent of its budget fighting crime while it takes 46.7 percent of the Judiciary’s allocation.
In all crime is costing 4 cents in every dollar the country earns.
“Violence is costly, especially to victims. Many of their needs and responses however are invisible due to stigma, fear, access, norms of low institutional trust.
We know little about institutional responses to violence, especially along domains critical to a public health approach.” the study read.
Speaking at the opening, Rowley argued that the country has been playing “musical chairs” with the National Security Ministry which has had a number of Ministers over different administrations and it does not deter the violence pervading the country.
The Prime Minister stressed the dangers of crime as a public health crisis which threatens the Caribbean paradise.
Violence, he said, has claimed the lives of thousands as he noted in Trinidad and Tobago from 2011 to 2022 some 5,439 lives were lost to violent crimes largely through the use of firearms.
He noted the ballooning murder rate which stood at 351 in 2011 and soared to 600- a new record in 2022.
The Prime Minister admitted that in 2023, there is a challenge for this record.
Rowley said except for the Covid-19 virus, this dangerous disease of crime has taken many lives and is a burden to taxpayers.
He noted the increase in the national budget in dealing with crime; in 2008, 32 per cent of the budget went to national security, in 2017- 38 per cent and in 2023 some 43 per cent of the national security allocation goes to policing.
The Prime Minister said there is the belief having the right Minster will have a dent on crime.
He said in recent years T&T has had 10 National Security Ministers, sourced from career politicians as well as the military.
Rowley said one PNM administration had a National Security Minister that served for seven unbroken years.
He added the United National Congress (UNC) in a five year term, had five National Security Ministers with junior assistants with tenure ranging from a few months each to a few years.
Rowley said his current administration has had three National Security Ministers in eight years.
“And the one indisputable fact in all these musical chairs is that the violence has not abated. It has many instances increased and become even more cynical, clearly the problem does not exist and grow because of a shortage of Ministers or even Ministerial output” he said.
He said the problem of violence was not sufficiently dealt with in the homes, schools and even the Parliament and deviant behaviour was allowed to creep into society and normalised.
“This is a battle which we must all be engaged, this is a war that we cannot afford to lose,” he posited.
Rowley said old talk is cheap but urged that they try and extract some light from the expressions over the next two days in the “fervent hope and expectation that the beast of violence which has stalked us for virtually all our existence in this blue Caribbean sea will be starved of its sustenance, condemned to wither and die so that we all may live in peace, safety and harmony from the home to the streets, from the schools to the borders.”