Museum gets $27 million restoration

UDeCOTT Chairman Noel Garcia has confirmed that work has begun on refurbishment of the National Museum.
Garcia confirmed that the contract has been awarded to Unicom. This is the same company that conducted the refurbishment works on President’s House.
Garcia said the project started last week Monday — 27, 2023 — and is scheduled to take 12 months for completion at a cost of $23 million.
He said he visited the site last Friday and noted that the building is structurally strong and in good condition.
The scope of works include changing the roof, repairing the floors, conducting structural retrofitting and restoring the building and making it fit for purpose.
According to the tender document the National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago was originally established in 1892 as the Royal Victoria Institute to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria. The museum displays depictions of national festivals, life during World War II and artefacts from the country’s earliest settlers, the Amerindians. There are also displays by leading local and international artists. However, the Museum is currently in a state of disrepair, hence the need for refurbishment works.
According to the user brief, the building’s framing system comprises of shear walls that extend from basement level to the first floor level. Load-bearing walls on the basement level are thickest and reduce successively from basement to ground level to the first floor level. Perimeter and internal lime concrete columns support the first floor above the ground floor on all elevations.
“The original main building walls are mostly unreinforced lime and concrete masonry, construction that is a wood framework system with masonry noggin infill plastered with hydraulic lime mortar. A lime and earth mortar made with river sand containing organic material is then used to plaster the finished walls so they are rendered smooth,” the Tender document noted.
The main building roof is a Dutch gabled roof design sloping from the centre of the building, with a side and shed roof over the north verandah.
The main roof covering comprises of decra heritage tile roof supported by trusses that is a contemporary installation. The original roof covering was slate.
The roof over the north verandah comprises of corrugated galvanised metal roof sheets seated atop a timber framing system.
With respect to upgrade works, it is proposed that the facility be upgraded to meet international standards. The aim is to improve the building’s interior spatial arrangement in order to better display the rich history and creativity of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
The refurbishment and renovation of the National Museum and Art Gallery will include:
i. Structural Repair and Retrofitting Works such as demolition, alterations, shoring and structural seismic retrofitting
ii. Restoration/Renovation Works such as roof covering and framing, block work, carpentry, joinery, restoration of doors and windows, metal work and finishes
iii. Supply and Installation of electrical, plumbing, air-conditioning, fire alarm systems and security systems
iv. Supply and Installation of MEP fixtures and fittings, ironmongery
v. Upgrade Works as indicated in the proposed new additions
vi. External Works
Garcia told the Express Business UdeCOTT has been on a mission to rehabilitate this country’s national historic buildings.
He said he feels good about the work done so far.
“I feel a sense of pride that it’s a bunch of young people both men and women, who have led the charge under the leadership of our line Minister Dr Rowley, because this is really his vision; we are just implementing his vision,” he said.
He noted that work on Hayes Court is wrapping up and UDeCOTT will be handing that project over at the end of this month.
This, he said, would make six of the Magnificent Seven buildings on which work has been done.
He said UDeCOTT has done works and also had intervention with respect to structures like the Queen’s Royal College (QRC), Hayes Court, Mille Fleurs, White Hall and Archbishop’s House.
“Somebody has to do it and I am thankful that I had the privilege to be part of this effort,” said Garcia.