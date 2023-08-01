MyTripTT: Aiming to redefine rideshare

AS a regular user of rideshare services, Richard Cornwall said he knew firsthand the challenges that often accompanied accessing such platforms, especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy.
Frustrated by the lack of personalised assistance and the inability to pre-book services, Cornwall saw an opportunity to revolutionise the rideshare experience in Trinidad & Tobago.
“There was no one to speak with, if and when you encountered challenges when booking a service. You also had to book services five to ten minutes before you were ready to leave a location and not before. This proved difficult, as pre-booking was not an option,” Cornwall said.
“This meant you could have finished a meeting or arrived at the airport and be subjected to having to wait and/or would not have been able to get service from a Rideshare company at all or timely, as you were not able to pre-book,” he said.
Thus, the “innovative and user-friendly” MyTripTT was born, MyTripTT’s executive president Cornwall said.
“We took all that was already fragmented, consolidated them and upgraded accordingly for easy access under one brand, one portal. This, coupled with our natural desire to help raise up entrepreneurs was also a huge factor as to why MyTripTT,” Cornwall said.
MyTripTT offers a one-stop portal for all transportation needs, Cornwall said.
And the company, he said, aims to make life easier for both customers and service providers.
But what exactly is MyTripTT?
“MyTripTT is a subscription-based company that connects transport service providers to potential customers via our unique online digital portal or app which affords a new hybrid service interaction, currently not found, or experienced in Trinidad & Tobago,” Cornwall said.
“At MyTripTT, we believe that users should be provided with the highest level of quality, service, and support over the entire range of offerings such as: ridesharing, moving, wrecking and delivery services, via our very easy-to-navigate user-friendly interface, chatbots, and/or our help desk agents,” he said.
Cornwall said MyTripTT’s mission is :”To provide products & services of high value with an emphasis on that of fairness and ethics regarding our approach to our subscribers, employees, and others whom we may engage from time to time.”
Its vision, Cornwall said, is “to establish an environment that will harness our collective capabilities and sustain profitability to the benefit and upward mobility of our employees, subscribers and others we may engage”.
Cornwall said MyTripTT intends to ensure quality across the board.
“Our One-Touch Bio-Site Access, once engaged, assures that the first button puts the customer in touch with all things MyTripTT, with the app being the main feature. The one-access experience continues for potential and current customers once inside of the app via our four-way easy-to-use interface which offers persons the option to WhatsApp their communication/booking via the first button,” he said.
Cornwall said the second button will afford for booking of service directly, while the third button will allow people access to MyTripTT’s search directory.
The fourth button, he said, will provide people with the option of calling MyTripTT directly regarding service.
“Currently, there is no other established rideshare service in Trinidad & Tobago we are aware of that offers the features described above other than MyTripTT. Additionally, when coupled with our personalised mobility options, the widest range of SUV offerings, ranging from that of Regular, Premium and Ultra Premium service capacity, In-App Live Tracking and the 911 safety press feature inside of the app, assures for a greater and more secure experience. Marrying it all with that of vetted and well-trained courteous professionals only further secures MyTripTT’s future, as the new go-to, driver rider experience in rideshare and mobility,” Cornwall stated.
There are no hidden fees with MyTripTT and therefore all service providers enjoy 100 per cent of their drive fees, Cornwall said.
“This means there is no sharing of a service provider’s income with MyTripTT and there are no hidden charges either,” he said.
Cornwall said MyTripTT eventually intends to offer delivery, wrecking, moving, in-island trips and trucking mobility request services via its app.
“It is our intention to add to and complement our fellow rideshare companies’ offerings, to that of the overall enhanced experience and satisfaction of users/customers, even while we continue to carve out our own niche regarding those whom we directly intend to serve,” he said.
MyTripTT has so far partnered with Republic Bank Ltd’s Endcash as well as the African Credit Union.
“Having Endcash by RBL as the preferred way for customers to pay service providers has, and would only redound to the benefit of all customers, as the safety element regarding cashless transacting, places all in a convenient and more secure mobile environment,” Cornwall said.
He said choosing Endcash to partner with MyTripTT was the most logical decision for the company as he said they see the payment method as the way of the future concerning digital cashless transacting.
“Therefore, getting on board with Endcash early and ensuring that customers and service providers over time become familiar, and frequent users of both facilities, resonated significantly with management, as the obvious way to go, as the RBL brand is also a very strong and stable one throughout the Caribbean,” he said.
“Partnering with the African Credit Union will see all who engage with the MyTripTT app, being introduced to their range of services, further enhancing the user experience and life development opportunities via the many instruments one may be able to access via ACU. All and all, MyTripTT’s business hub will add to the lives of our customers and service providers in a very unique and creative way via our one-stop shop approach that does not separate and/or alienate the mature, millenials and/or the Gen Z market,” he said,
Subscriber/Service
Provider Benefits
1. With MyTripTT, you retain 100 per cent of your service fees. Other companies take as much as 20-30 per cent of your income.
2. We carry no hidden fees like some other Rideshare companies.
3. You get to set your own work hours.
4. Access to your very own Digital ID link and QR Code.
5. Access to SP Vault Access.
6. Access to the MyTripTT Business Hub & Discount Card.
7. Subscription fees coming due on the 25th of the following month from the date of activation.
8. You will always know what your monthly bill/payment is.
9. We offer in-app suggested booking rates.
10. Subscribers and customers have the final position on service/ride fees.
11. Customers can negotiate round trips directly with the Subscriber (driver).
12. In-transit customers can directly negotiate stop-along-the-way rides, without having to re-engage the app.
13. Customers are able to view an online listing with your number which further increases your opportunity for direct and/or repeat business via the Search Directory.
14. In-app booking form live cam for person identification when booking rides.
1. Access to the Business Hub.
2. Ability to apply and
qualify for a MyTripTT BHD
Card (Business Hub Discount
Card)
3. Hamper Draws
4. Dinner for two
5. Massages
6. Trips
7. Movie Tickets
8. Spa Treatments
9. Limes For Families of four-
five
10. Appreciation dinners, etc.