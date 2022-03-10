Nanga gets chairman position

As the transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) begins, three members of the board of commissioners received their letters of appointment yesterday from Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.
A statement yesterday from the Ministry of Public Utilities (MPU) said Ravindra Nanga received his letter of appointment, confirming his position as chairman of the board, while Acherson Wells was appointed deputy chairman.
Alston Fournillier also became the most recently appointed commissioner on the board of commissioners.
Nanga had served as interim chairman since July 2021 and the ministry noted that under his leadership, the board of commissioners has made progress in preparing WASA for large-scale transformation to a technology-driven water and wastewater authority.
Wells has over 40 years’ experience as an engineer, primarily at the former Trintoc and Petrotrin.
He has also served as the general manager of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) and as a commissioner on the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
Fournillier is a chartered builder and surveyor, and the current president of the Plumbers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, a position that has allowed him to spearhead several initiatives that will positively affect critical elements of WASA’s operations.
Gonzales thanked the new commissioners for their public service and support for the Government’s determined effort to improve the water sector and to provide the citizens with a sustainable water supply.
On Tuesday night, while speaking at the “Conversations with Prime Minister” at the Bon Air West Community Centre, the minister said in two weeks’ time, WASA will be presenting its justification for a rate increase to the Relegated Industries Commission (RIC).
“You cannot run a utility company where to extract and treat water, it is costing you over $2 billion to get water into people’s homes and your rates account for about $200 million and cannot even pay the salaries of workers,” he said.
Gonzales said between 2010 and now, the Government subsidy to WASA amounted to $23 billion.
The minister said, however, that WASA could not ask the population to pay more until its levels of service were improved.
Only then would a rate increase be more acceptable, he said, adding that WASA now had a model to transform the utility company.
Gonzales also announced that WASA would be eliminating the need for turncocks.
He explained the “turncock man (who is responsible for turning on water at the mains) is king in WASA”.
Gonzales outlined that sometimes when people call, saying they don’t have water, it is not about there is no water, but because the turncock forgets to turn on the valve.
“All that would come to an end. We are going to digitise the operation of every single valve in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.