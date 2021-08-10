National Energy records $58.97m profit

THE National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago has recorded a profit after tax of $58.97 million for its year ended December 31, 2020, a 33.1 per cent decrease from its profit of $88.12 million in 2019.
The National Energy, which is a subsidiary of the National Gas Company (NGC), posted revenue of $308.46 million, also down when compared to its 2019 figure of $359.34 million.
In its financial statements contained in its 2020 annual report, National Energy reported a decrease of 14 per cent in revenue.
It said it was as a result of reduced operating revenue from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all revenue streams.
National Energy operates deep-water ports and piers that serve the energy sector.
Enill: Revenues will stabilise
National Energy chairman Conrad Enill told the Express yesterday the decline in 2020 revenues has to be put into context.
“In 2020, we saw a significant decrease in production from the petrochemical companies on the Point Lisas Estate, with some being taken completely offline and others reducing their output. National Energy’s Savonetta Piers at Point Lisas was obviously affected by the reduced tonnage coming from these companies in addition to the impact of reduced towage activity from lower vessel movements.”
He said: “In 2021, we expect the company’s revenue stream to stabilise as most of the Point Lisas companies are back in production, which will have a positive impact on National Energy’s revenues from its piers and marine operations. The company’s ports at Galeota and Brighton should also see an increase in activity as oil and gas companies operating on the south-east coast ramp up activities which were curtailed during 2020 due to the pandemic.”