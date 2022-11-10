National Energy’s profits increase

The National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (National Energy) recorded an after-tax profit of $70.96 million and revenues of $342.78 million in 2021.
In its annual report, published yesterday, National Energy said, “This was achieved as we continued to focus on synergies, cost optimisation, and operational efficiency which have successfully cushioned the impact of cost escalation. We will continue our efforts on our integrated strategy and work with centres of excellence within the NGC Group, as we continue our growth and sustainability goals through these unprecedented times.”
The subsidiary of The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) recorded a profit before tax of $116.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $94.75 million for the same period in 2020.
This improvement in performance resulted mainly from increased operating revenue from improvements in the global economic environment from the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the company stated.
Expenses for 2021 totalled $231.23 million, marginally below the 2020 amount of $231.87 million.
Its assets include the Point Lisas Channel, turning basins, tugs, workboats and launch vessels as well as the ISCOTT Dock and six multi-user berths at the Point Lisas Port. National Energy’s marine infrastructure facilities are used in the loading and discharging of iron ore and bulk oil, as well as for the export of petrochemicals (methanol, ammonia, urea) and steel products.
Chairman Conrad Enill said, “National Energy had a very successful year in 2021 as it capitalised on opportunities and found innovative solutions to address the challenges of operating a different energy business.”
He added, “The challenging economic environment which continued throughout 2021 due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, did not prevent National Energy from being successful in accomplishing several important strategic projects.
This was reflected in our enhanced operational capability and overall ability to efficiently serve customers, while delivering a robust performance toward achieving our operational targets.”
Enill said the future of energy involves an understanding of greening the traditional business so that it supports a carbon neutral environment, the creation of the new forms of energy from alternative sources, and the commercialisation of these new forms.
“The issues that are required to be addressed in this transformation include greenhouse gas and carbon storage reduction and usage, renewable energy, energy efficiency and fuel switching,” he said. “I, therefore, remain optimistic that the organisation will continue to grow, diversify, and ultimately transform the business to take advantage of the prospects that lie ahead.”