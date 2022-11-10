National Energy’s profits increase

The National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (National Energy) recorded an after-tax profit of $70.96 million and revenues of $342.78 million in 2021.

In its annual report, published yesterday, National Energy said, “This was achieved as we continued to focus on synergies, cost optimisation, and operational efficiency which have successfully cushioned the impact of cost escalation. We will continue our efforts on our integrated strategy and work with centres of excellence within the NGC Group, as we continue our growth and sustainability goals through these unprecedented times.”