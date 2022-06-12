There should be no surprise that thousands of job-seekers showed up for the Royal Caribbean’s recruitment process, as many are without jobs due to recent retrenchments, according to Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary general Clyde Elder.

Speaking at the head office of the Banking and Insurance General Workers Union (BIGWU) in Barataria, on Wednesday, Elder said Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the response as many workers from Petrotrin, ArcelorMittal and the recently retrenched TSTT employees are still unemployed.