ARE YOU an investor who is interested in participating in the Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in First Citizens, tentatively scheduled to open on June 21, but would prefer not to spend time in your stockbroker’s office verifying information and filling out forms?
If you are, NCB Merchant Bank Trinidad and Tobago (NCBMBTT) has just the solution for you. It’s called GoIPO.
It allows any T&T investor with a brokerage account to complete the application form for any public offering in this country from the comfort of their own home, a hotel room in Miami or even on the beach at Pigeon Point in Tobago.
Although GoIPO is a digital platform developed by NCB Capital Markets, the Kingston-based parent company of NCBMBTT, it will allow customers of any of the other six brokerage houses in T&T to complete an application form digitally. NCB Merchant Bank became T&T’s seventh stockbroker when it received its licence in June 2021.
The actual process of filling out the form digitally is straightforward, but applicants would need to ensure they have their T&T Central Depository and their brokerage account numbers.
The process also entails uploading the signature document to the site and uploading the applicant’s photo ID as well.
Chief executive officer of NCB Merchant Bank (T&T), Angus Young said the value proposition to investors in public offerings of applying through the GoIPO platform is the unrivaled convenience and ease.
“It is all digital, from anywhere, at anytime, on any digital device, and for any IPO/APO. It is available to all as anyone can use GoIPO regardless of broker alignment. You do not need to be a NCBMBTT client. You do not need to physically visit any office,” said Young.
He said GoIPO’s value proposition is enhanced as investors learn to operate differently in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
GoIPO is an innovation that was born out of adversity…and the need to do something about it.
NCB Capital Markets was given the mandate to manage the Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the Wisynco Group, the large Jamaican manufacturer and distributor of beverages in December 2017.
That involved the investment company processing over 8,000 applications—which was the most, by far, under the JSE’s dematerialised framework up to then.
NCB Capital Markets CEO Steven Gooden, admitted that “the manual processing of the subscriptions proved to be an administrative and logistic nightmare for both NCB and the Jamaica Stock Exchange.” It involved hiring interns and working late into the night for teams of employees.
In the post mortem for the IPO—which was heavily oversubscribed—the discussion focused on an easier way to collect, collate and process IPO applications.
The company soon focused on a digital subscription platform, which has been attractive to the Jamaican capital market that has public offers of equity much more frequently than in T&T.
GoIPO was launched by NCB Capital Markets in Kingston in April 2019, in time for the Wigton Windfarm IPO.
GoIPO was also used as a critical part in the TransJamaican Highway IPO in February 2020, when over 30,000 applications were received. The digital platform processed 23,900 applications, for what was also a divestment by the Government of Jamaica. That means nearly 80 per cent of the applicants opted to use the GoIPO to participate in another divestment by the Government of Jamaica.
Investors in ten IPOs or APOs since the launch of the platform in 2019 have used it.
Asked what he feels would constitute success in terms of the number of investors in the First Citizens APO who use GoIPO, Young said: “We consider it a huge success to just be first mover by launching GoIPO, which is the first of its kind in T&T and was the first of its kind when launched in Kingston too. Launching GoIPO in T&T will enable our greater aspirations in the domestic equity capital markets space.”
He said the GoIPO digital application platform will become a permanent fixture in the local equity market. It will be deployed for the IPO of a local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) NCB Merchant Bank plans to roll out in the near future, which is waiting on final regulatory approval.
Questioned on how NCBMBTT intends to iterate GoIPO in the future, Young said: “For us in T&T, GoIPO 2.0 will allow you to open a brokerage account with NCBMBTT online. It is not unimaginable that digitally accessed margin financing will be a part of GoIPO’s future.”
Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, announced in the 2022 budget, which was delivered on October 4, 2021, that the Government proposed to offer for sale an additional 10,869,565 ordinary shares in First Citizens Bank.