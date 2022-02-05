NCB Merchant Bank prodding SMEs to list

NCB Merchant Bank (T&T) is making a push to encourage more local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to list on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).
And the merchant bank, which is a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of Jamaica’s NCB Capital Markets, is planning to bring a public equity offering to the local market in the second calendar quarter of 2022.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, the CEO of NCB Merchant Bank, Angus Young, declined to provide any more details concerning the public equity offering. Two other executives of NCB Capital Markets, CEO Steven Gooden and vice-president of investments Stacy-Ann Tait, participated in the interview.
But Young said the company is also planning to launch the GoIPO digital platform later this year. GoIPO is an NCB online web portal that allows clients of the financial services group to fund and submit applications for initial public offerings (IPO) on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) directly to the island’s Central Securities Depository.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic touched down in the Caribbean in March 2020, the JSE has hosted four IPOs, two of which were facilitated by NCB Capital Markets—Tropical Battery in September 2020 and Future Energy Source Company (FESCO) in April 2021, said Gooden. The other two IPOs were Sygnus Real Estate, which was led by Sagicor Investments Jamaica, and Spur Tree, which GraceKennedy Capital led, he said.
“There were 14 public offerings on the JSE totalling just under Ja$50 billion (about US$330 million) since the start of the pandemic. This would have included, for example, a company issuing three tranches of preference shares at the same time. Much of the Ja$50 billion raised in the public offerings would have been facilitated by technology, and our GoIPO platform pretty much digitised the IPO application process,” Gooden said.
Young said the NCB Capital Markets is of the view that the equity capital market agenda in T&T is “ripe” for acceptance at this time, given the country’s changing economic tide and the difficulty in sustaining the debt-centric nature of business in this country.
Now is also a good time for public equity offerings in T&T, Young said, because of the generational shift among some SMEs in this country.
“You have a scenario in Trinidad where the third generation is of age now. A lot of businesses would have started with people coming from the Middle East, India, China, etc. That was the first generation. The second generation took over. But the third generation would have had the benefit of going abroad. Many of them are not coming back as they are taking up duties as professionals, like attorneys and doctors, and they do not necessarily want to be in the family business,” said Young.
The financial executive said this continuity issue with the third generation of local family-owned SMEs is also creating opportunities for public equity offerings on the local stock market.
Fiscal policy, too
Young said the fourth factor driving the listing of SMEs on the local stock market is that the Ministry of Finance has introduced fiscal policies to incentivise the listing of SMEs. In the 2022 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert introduced a full tax holiday for the first five-year period to new SMEs listing on the TTSE by granting tax exemption on Business Levy and Green Fund Levy to new listings, in addition to tax incentives in the Finance Act 2020 (Act 30 of 2020). The 2020 legislation provided for SMEs listing on the TTSE to pay zero per cent corporation tax for the first five years after listing and then 15 per cent corporation tax for the next five years.
“So the SME IPO space is a space where we are putting a lot of bandwidth, and while that does not happen overnight, certainly, we think the timing now is right,” said Young.
He added that it is a high priority for NCB Merchant Bank to use the Jamaican experience of growing their SME listings, called the junior market there, along with the intellectual capital of NCB Capital Markets, as well as its digital agenda.
The first listing on the JSE’s junior market was in April 2009. Since then, 43 companies have been listed on that market. The SME market of the T&T Stock Exchange was established in 2012, but only received its first listing in November 2018 with CinemaOne Ltd. The second listing on the local SME market came in December 2019.
Young said that NCB Capital Markets believes the local stock market is aligning itself to an expansion of SME listings, given the similar conditions between Jamaica and T&T.
“People do not want to lose control, perhaps their statutory obligations may be an issue or they prefer the autocratic style of leadership—those things existed in Jamaica, too. It is just that at a point in time, people just turned the corner where those issues were concerned,” said Young, adding: “We see that point in T&T and we want to be first in line to take advantage of it, given our Jamaican experience and systems.”
Tait, the vice-president of investments at NCB Capital Markets, said the company’s mantra is to grow all the markets it is active in. She expects the facilitation of the listing of SMEs by NCB Merchant Bank to be no different.
“I can remember the days when there were only two companies listed on the junior market here in Jamaica. And today, you are talking about 43 companies listed on the junior market, with over 50 on the main market. That shows the tremendous growth in the junior market in Jamaica. The experience in T&T is going to be the same. So if there are now two companies on the SME market in T&T, there are going to be far more in the future,” she said.
Gooden, the NCB Capital Markets CEO, said the junior market of the JSE also contributes to the equity culture in Jamaica.
“The advent of the junior market creates a viable exit for venture capital and early-stage investors. As such, there is more interest in the junior market of the JSE, especially as interest rates have decreased, leading investors to seek more opportunities and greater appetite for equity exposure,” said Gooden.
Stratus funds coming
Young said the junior market of the JSE has proven itself to be effective in extracting value for investors. That has led to investors in Jamaica being more comfortable in going the private equity route in funding companies, safe in the knowledge that their investment can be monetised by an IPO of the SME.
He said the fact that the world is very volatile at this time means that importance of patient capital has increased.
NCB Capital Markets, which is the immediate parent of NCB Merchant Bank, also has a private equity agenda through its Stratus suite of regional alternative funds, consisting of infrastructure, tourism, opportunistic and mezzanine.
NCB Merchant Bank plans to roll out the Stratus funds in T&T this year, Young said.
“The Stratus funds create a deal pipeline for the SME IPOs. NCB Capital Markets invests in a company through private equity and we take the firm to the point where it can be made public,” said Young, pointing out that there are many opportunities for non-collateralised financing of SMEs in the Caribbean.