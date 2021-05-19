NCB to sell 2m GHL shares in Jamaica

NCB Global Holdings, a subsidiary of Jamaica’s NCB Financial Group, announced on Tuesday that it plans to sell 2,000,000 shares in Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL).
The offer to sell the shares is being made to the Jamaican public and is meant to increase the liquidity in the shares of the T&T insurer, GHL, which cross-listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) earlier this month.
The 2,000,000 shares are being offered to the Jamaican public at J$795 a share. In yesterday’s trading on the JSE, GHL closed at J$789.66 a share.
Of the 2,000,000 GHL shares being offered for sale, 400,000 Shares are being reserved for staff of NCB Financial Group or Guardian Group. Another 1,000,000 shares are being offered to clients of NCB Financial Group and Guardian Group in Jamaica.
According to the prospectus accompanying the offer, the transaction will open on May 31, 2021, and close on June 11, 2021 subject to the sale of a minimum of 1,500,000 units.
In the prospectus, NCB Global Holdings said: “The selling shareholder’s invitation for offers for these shares, being made to the Jamaican public at this time, follows immediately “on the heels” of the re-listing of the company’s shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
“This Invitation creates a unique opportunity for Jamaicans to share in the continued growth of the company. Furthermore, this transaction is likely to extend and diversify the company’s investor base across the region. The proceeds of the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.”
The prospectus also states that GHL “has demonstrated very strong performance in financial year 2020, with profit attributable to equity holders of TT$774 million signifying a strong continuation of a pattern of growth in profitability. This performance is also 12 per cent above the 2019 profit attributable to equity holders of TT$692 million. Additionally, in the five years since December 2015, the company has more than doubled profits.”
NCB Global Holdings owns 143.7 million shares in GHL, accounting for 61.97 per cent of the company.