‘NCBFG a long-term investor in GHL’

JAMAICA’s NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) says it is committed to T&T insurance company, Guardian Holdings Ltd, as a long-term investor.
NCBFG group CEO, Patrick Hylton, made the comment in responding to a question from a shareholder of the company at its annual meeting on Friday.
The question asked Hylton his thoughts on GHL as a long-term holding of NCBFG, in the context of local company’s share price declining on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) following its cross-listing there last May and the fact that NCBFG sold down less than 0.5 per cent of its 61.96 per cent stake in GHL in June 2021.
Hylton said: “We are committed to GHL as a long-term investor. GHL is a key asset of the NCB Financial Group. It represents a significant segment of our business. We actually made the investment because we thought that the prospects were good. Quite frankly, since being involved, we think the prospects are even better than anticipated.”
Hylton said that just like NCB Jamaica and Bermuda’s Clarin Group—in which NCBFG acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in December 2017—GHL is transforming at speed and scale. He said what the group has done, in the context of the pandemic, is use the opportunity to build new capabilities that will enable both GHL and NCBFG as well as Clarin to accelerate out of the pandemic.
On the issue of the decline in GHL’s share price on the JSE, Hylton said that was one of the realities of the markets in which NCBFG operates.
“That is something we understand and appreciate, but it is not something that phases us, quite frankly,” Hylton said.
The Jamaican financial executive explained that NCBFG selling 451,612 of the 143.77 million GHL shares it owns was in the context of providing some availability of the insurance company’s shares to investors on the JSE.
NCBFG group is listed on the JSE and cross-listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, while GHL is listed on the TTSE and cross-listed on the JSE.
On Thursday, NCBFG reported after-tax profit of Ja$5.37 billion for its first quarter of the 2022 financial year. That was 8.09 per cent less than for the same period in its 2021 financial year.
For the period October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the NCB Financial Group reported net results from its banking and investment activities of Ja$24 billion, which represented a two per cent decline from the prior year’s performance.
The company reported a decline in the gain on foreign currency and investment activities “primarily due to reduced gains from our securities dealings, coupled with lower net foreign exchange gains, compared to the prior year”. NCBFG said the banking and investment results were further lowered by credit impairment losses increasing by Ja$666 million or 57 per cent over December 2020.
NCBFG’s net results from insurance activities totalled Ja$9.3 billion, an increase of eight per cent or Ja$712 million over the prior year. For the quarter, the net underwriting income increased by 15 per cent to Ja$432.1 billion, reflecting increased business activity.