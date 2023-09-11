NCB Financial Group Ltd yesterday signalled its intention to call an extraordinary general meeting to consider the additional public offering of 300 million shares.
“NCB Financial Group Ltd advises of a decision made on September 8, by the board of the directors, that an extraordinary general meeting should be held for the company to consider the additional public offering (“APO”) of new ordinary shares (“the shares”) and to apply for listing the shares,” an announcement posted by the T&T Stock Exchange stated yesterday.
“The number of shares sought to be issued by way of APO is expected to be up to 300,000,000. The Company will in due course issue a notice regarding arrangements for the extraordinary general meeting,” it stated.
NCBFG has been in the public spotlight this year after a major shake up of its organisation with the two highest-ranking members of its management team being replaced.
NCBFG’s president and group chief executive officer Patrick Hylton and its group chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Dennis Cohen were both replaced.
On July 20, Robert Almeida was appointed interim group chief executive officer and Malcolm Sadler was appointed interim group chief financial officer.
The board also approved the appointment of Bruce Bowen as special advisor to the interim group chief executive officer.
On August 30 following Sadler’s appointment as the interim group chief financial officer of NCBFG, Jacqueline De Lisser was named the Interim chief financial officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd.