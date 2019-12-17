NCBGF raises $400m bond for MTS

NCB Global Finance announced on Friday that it successfully raised a $400 million bond issue for the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd. The announcement came in a news release issued by NCB Global Finance, which is the T&T subsidiary of the Jamaica-based, pan-Caribbean conglomerate, NCB Financial Group Ltd.
The nine-year bond, which matures in December 2028, has a coupon rate of 4.45 per cent.
Responding to questions from the Express Business following the news release, NCBGF said the $400 million bond is guaranteed by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The purpose of the bond is to repay an existing MTS loan.
Asked to explain the process by which it was selected to raise the funds for the company, NCBGF said: “We received a Request for Proposals from the Ministry of Finance, to which we responded. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for conducting this process and we are not privy to the responses they receive.”
MTS received one of 12 letters of guarantee that were issued to State enterprises in the 2019 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2019. The letter of guarantee issued to MTS was for a $400 million loan facility for the upgrade and maintenance of school infrastructure, according to the 2019 Review of the Economy. (See sidebar)
The MTS is reported to have recorded an operating surplus for the 2019 fiscal year of $38.3 million, according to the 2019 Review of the Economy.
Caribbean Airlines reported the largest operating surplus at $81 million, followed by the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Limited (Plipdeco) at 56.0 million, MTS at $38.3 million; the T&T Mortgage Finance at $27.5 million and National Quaries Company Ltd at $0.4 million.
In Friday’s statement MTS was described as a Government of Trinidad and Tobago owned State enterprise that has over 6,000 employees and operates in over 900 separate locations in Trinidad and Tobago.
NCBFG has assets of US$12 billion, a capital base of US$1 billion, market capitalisation in excess of US$3.6 billion and is publicly traded on the Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchanges.
NCB Financial Group Limited has licensed banking operations in Jamaica, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Trinidad and via its approximately 62 per cent shareholding of Guardian Holdings Limited, insurance operations in over 20 territories including the Dutch Caribbean.
Commenting on the successful closure of the bond issue, Steven Gooden, CEO of Jamaica based NCB Capital Markets Limited said: “This is a tangible demonstration of the NCB Financial Group’s pan Caribbean abilities and today, more specifically, an early win for the synergies between NCB Capital Markets Limited and the Guardian Group which brings significant group wide synergies and vertical integration in the investment banking, asset and wealth management space.
“Six years ago, we acquired a merchant bank in Trinidad, NCB Global Finance Limited, and today we are pleased to see that our regional aspirations continue to bring value to our group and our region.
In recent times NCB Capital Markets Limited would have arranged close to US$2 billion in transactions regionally including approximately $2 billion in Trinidad.
Marli Creese, head of Corporate and Investment Banking at NCBGF, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the wider NCBFG and Guardian Group teams in Jamaica and Trinidad as well as the investors who participated in this bond issuance. This would not have been possible without their cooperation.
“We also owe a vote of thanks to our regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Central Bank who were knowledgeable and helpful at every step of the process,”
Other letters of guarantee
Among the other State enterprises receiving letters of guarantee during the 2019 fiscal year were:
Urban Development Corporation (UDeCOTT) received four—
• US$99.6 million loan facility for the construction of the Arima Hospital,
• $127.5 million loan facility as partial financing for the construction of the Sangre Grande Hospital;
• US$16.9 million loan facility for completion works and equipping of the Arima Hospital and
• $102.0 million as partial financing for the commencement of construction of the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital;
Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Petrotrin) received three—
• US$22.3 million, US$100.0 million and US$50 million being a combination of new working capital facilities and roll-overs of existing non-guaranteed working capital facilities;
National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) received two—
• US$61.5 million loan facility as partial financing for the purchase of two (2) catamaran ferries for the inter-island sea bridge and
• $500.0 million loan facility for completion works on the Point Fortin Highway.
Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) received one letter—
• US$30.0 million, 4-month financing facility for working capital purposes.