National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to promote agri entrepreneurs, in a bid to promote local food production for T&T.
Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, Nedco chairman Clarry Benn said the MOU will support participants in training and development, business advisory services, mentorship and networking opportunities.
In addition to its traditional role as debt financiers, Benn said Nedco and the ADB’s collaboration under the business accelerator programme will also provide facilities for product development, research and processing along the agro-value chain.
“We will promote the growth and development of ADB’s clients for financial independence, stability and competitiveness through focused financial products,” he added.
ADB’s deputy chairman Randall Mohammed said the ADB has been able to attract an increase of 32 per cent in the number of young people seeking information on agricultural loans over this period.
“We believe that this strategic alliance with Nedco will assist in providing the necessary entrepreneurial guidance to this segment of our clients,” he said.
Mohammed noted that this commercialisation is a vital element of the agricultural value chain as it serves as a pull factor to primary production through the creation of markets. This makes the sector more attractive to new and existing participants along the agricultural value chain, said Mohammed.
“This is expected to stimulate economic activity in support of the national diversification thrust.”
And Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Avinash Singh said the strategic alliance between the ADB and Nedco, as effected through the MOU, is a proactive move, as it will equip the mutual clients with the knowledge to transition into agri-entrepreneurs. This will contribute to a sustainable agriculture and fisheries sector.
“This sustainability includes increased employment, reduced demand for imported food leading to less strain on the demand for foreign exchange while increasing economic activity not only in the agriculture sector but other related areas such as manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, just to name a few. The result will be a positive impact on the social well being of citizens which is in direct alignment with the diversification thrust in support of the national development strategy,” Singh explained.