NEDCO strives for speed and mobility

 Ind:Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd, Calvin Maurice, is urging small and micro enterprises to take advantage of NEDCO’s special Covid-19 funding.

National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) has disbursed a tranche of $10 million to 1,000 micro and small enterprises (MSEs) since the launch of the Entrepreneurial Covid-19 relief grant in August.

This according to NEDCO’s new CEO Calvin Maurice, who joined the company in August 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Speaking during an interview with Express Business last Friday, Maurice said $30 million dollars was given to the State agency by the Government to disburse to MSEs. To date, NEDCO has received 4,000 applicants, so it is in the process of going through the applications.

“Affected MSEs can access from $2,500- $20,000 in grant funding to help cover business-related expenses such as salaries, rent, stock and other working capital. Based on the assessment of the applicant, we then determine the size of grant funding the business owner will be receiving.

“Business owners must be a citizen or legal resident of TT and be 18 years and over. Applicants must have an existing business to apply; unregistered businesses can apply, but must register their company before funds are disbursed; the business must earn less than $1 million in annual income; any type of legal business can apply, including sole traders; applicants who received other Covid-19 relief benefits are not eligible for this relief grant.”

Questioned about the length of the application process, Maurice said due diligence must be carried out and applications must also be cross-checked with ministries to ensure they did not apply for other Covid-19 relief grants.

He said: “Another thing that has to be done is to ensure that the business is a legitimate one, so NEDCO employees are doing virtual visits due to Covid, where the necessary questions are asked to the owners, in order to complete the process. It may seem bureaucratic, but it protects the Government’s funds.” Maurice urged MSEs to take advantage of this facility.

Ouside of the Covid period, how can the entrepreneur access loans? The NEDCO executive said that particular business must not be making more than a million in annual income.

“The maximum is $500,000. If you want to borrow more than $500,000, NEDCO would not be able to facilitate it. The loan can take ten working days to be approved or quicker once the business owner brings in all the required documents and everything is checked out thoroughly with the MSE.”

He noted that over the past two to three years over $3 million has been disbursed in loans to MSE’s and timeframe to pay back the loan is based on the amount and the capacity of the individual to repay, so it can take as much as five years or as short as one year.

The interest rate on the loans is eight per cent.

Another initiative that was outlined is that the State agency, which was formed 18 years ago, will assess clients and determine the gaps in the business. Then they will advise the clients what type of training is needed to help them grow and be sustainable in the future.

“That’s not like other institutions. It’s not about just giving a loan; it’s also about making sure that this business is sustainable. NEDCO is also doing a number of partnerships with other institutions, to secure the benefit of our clients. One of our partners, who we would not name at this point, is going to be heavily involved in research and development, where we can send our clients to that particular agency to develop their products free of cost.”

According to Maurice, even though the subvention from the Government decreased by 40 per cent in 2021 due to the economic challenges over the last three years, NEDCO is still able to survive through the different training programmes it offers, some of which are paid for by ministries.

He urged MSE’s to make full use of the NEDCO’s Business Accelerator Programme and called on citizens to support local.

“It is an entrepreneurial development programme for budding entrepreneurs to be assisted by their institutional mentors and a community of associate organisations and fellow entrepreneurs in starting up for success. NEDCO’s Business Accelerator is premised on the idea of forging partnerships and alliances with independent entities and groups to facilitate comprehensive growth environments for selected entrepreneurs of Trinidad and Tobago,” Maurice said.

The Business Accelerator will assist protégé entrepreneurs in:

• Building their management and technical teams;

• Developing professional connections and networking on product development planning;

• Assessing market potential;

• Commercialising innovative products;

• Overcoming design and manufacturing challenges;

• Preliminary intellectual property guidance;

• Providing training in starting and developing your business;

• Providing loans to facilitate start-ups;

• Access to analytical facilities, core research facilities;

• Participation in local and regional networking and knowledge transfer events.

Speaking about his vision for 2021, Maurice said NEDCO is already looking at digital transformation and is currently working on its new website, which will enable virtual banking. That will make it much easier for clients to access loans, by just a click of the button on their smart phone.

“NEDCO is going to be more mobile, meaning that we will be going out into the communities, markets and shopping malls where we can offer loans to small businesses who are interested, so this is going to be the new NEDCO.”

Fifty-seven-year-old Maurice, who joined NEDCO on August 10, 2020, holds a Master’s in Business Administration with a specialisation in leadership and innovation and is a doctoral candidate focusing on policy development for the microfinancing of SMEs in T&T.

He is also an associate member of the Association of Business Executives in the United Kingdom.

