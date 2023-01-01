NEL declares $1.98b in profit

MAJORITY State-owned National Enterprises Ltd (NEL) recorded a net profit of $1.98 billion for the 18-month financial period ended September 30, 2022.
This compares to a loss of $270 million for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, according to notices published last week by NEL, which changed the company’s fiscal year-end from March 31 to September 30.
In a statement on the publicly listed company’s audited financials, NEL chair, Ingrid Lashley, said: “This result has been driven by fair value gains of $1.7 billion primarily from the energy segment of NEL’s portfolio of investee companies and dividend income of $296 million, which is 11.8 times the dividend income received in the prior fiscal year.”
NEL’s assets have grown commensurately to $4 billion as of September 30, 2022, an 82 per cent increase over the $2.2 billion as at March 31, 2021.
Lashley said, overall, the performance of the investment holding company is reflective of the resilience, recovery and volatility experienced during the 18-month financial period.
The NEL chair noted that NEL and its portfolio of investee companies have had to navigate a rapidly changing environment characterised by higher energy prices, uneven post-Covid economic recovery, geopolitical forces like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, supply chain issues and strong inflationary pressures.
NEL’s investee companies include: Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd (Tringen), shares in Phoenix Park Gas Processors through Pan West Engineers and Constructors and NGC NGL Company; TSTT and National Flour Mills.
“Tringen continues to deliver exceptional results with a strong rebound of ammonia prices that are projected to be maintained for the next 12 months, said Lashley, adding, “Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) similarly has delivered strong results and continues with its expansion strategy in regional and international markets.”
The NEL chair said: “As the non-energy portfolio investee companies like National Flour Mills and Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) continue to engage with the challenges of the post-Covid economy, NEL will monitor and focus on delivering the optimal mix of assets for sustainable returns and growth for our shareholders.”
She noted that the improvement in the company’s cashflows arising from increased dividend income has allowed for three interim dividend payments as opposed to two payments per fiscal year that applied previously.
“Having previously paid interim dividends of $0.03 per share and $0.25 per share, the board of directors now declare a third interim dividend payment of $0.18 per share making the total dividend payment for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2022, $0.46 per share.
“It is proposed that this third interim payment of $0.18 per share will be considered the final dividend upon approval of shareholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting to be held on March 9, 2023.
“The third interim dividend will be paid on January 30, 2023 to shareholders on the register as of January 9, 202,” said Lashley.
NEL’s issued share capital is 600,000,641.
The company’s largest shareholder are:
• Corporation Sole, which represents the State—396,324,698 shares or 66.05 per cent;
• The National Gas Company of T&T— 100,000,641 shares or 16.67 per cent;
• National Insurance Board—25,000,000 or 4.17 per cent.
The company said following the change in the company’s fiscal year-end from March 31 to September 30, NEL has provided unaudited 12-month comparatives for its previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as well as unaudited comparatives for the preceding 18-month period ended September 30, 2021 as part of the supplementary information in the full version of the audited financial statements.