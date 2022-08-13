NEL reports $2.33b profit for 15 months

AGOSTINI’S, the publicly listed, multi-line company, yesterday reported profit after tax of $210.4 million for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2022.

That is an increase of 47.5 per cent compared to the $142.7 million the company earned for the same period in 2021.

Agostini’s revenue for the period October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 was $3.11 billion, which was 16 per cent more than the $2.68 billion the company generated for the period October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.