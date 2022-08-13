NEL reports $2.33b profit for 15 months

MAJORITY State-owned investment holding company National Enterprises Ltd (NEL) on Friday reported an after-tax profit of $2.33 billion for the 15-month period ending June 30, 2022, compared to a loss of $252.2 million for the-15 month period ending June 30, 2021.
NEL’s dividend income for the 15-month period totalled $274.4 million, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the company’s after-tax profit, while fair value changes accounted for 88.3 per cent of the company’s profits.
For the 15-month period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, NEL recorded operating profit of $274.9 million, compared to the $29.8 million in the prior-year period.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, NEL reported after-tax profit of $259.2 million, compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2021.
The reason the company reported its financial results for a 15-month period is because its financial year end was changed from March 31 to September 30 in 2021, effective for the 18-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Explaining the impact of the change, NEL chair Ingrid Lashley said: “This change in financial reporting will allow for timely inclusion of the performance of our investee companies, as they impact our results.
“However, the change in the financial period provides for an anomaly in the comparative periods, which we have addressed by expanding our financial reporting to include the quarterly financial results, as well as the last financial year ended March 31.”
In her statement on the company’s results, Lashley, said: “Increased operating profit over the comparative 15-month period of $245.1 million and the comparative three-month period of $259.6 million was largely a direct result of the performance of the energy companies in NEL’s portfolio—specifically Trinidad Nitrogen (Tringen) and Phoenix Park Gas Processors.”
She said NEL’s total assets increased by 104 per cent to $4.5 billion as at June 30, 2022, from $2.2 billion as at June 30, 2021.
“This increase represents the growth in the fair value of NEL’s investee company portfolio largely connected to the energy sector performance,” said Lashley.
Lashley said: “NEL will continue to focus on delivering optimal value to our shareholders through diversification of investments to yield increased dividend income and fair value appreciation of our investee companies.”
As a result of the company collecting a total of $274.4 million in dividend income for the 15-month period ending June 30, 2022, the directors of NEL declared a second interim dividend of $0.25 per share for the financial period ended September 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on September 28, 2022, to shareholders on record as of September 7, 2022.
With an issued share capital of 600,000,641 shares, and at a dividend of $0.25 per share, the shareholders of NEL will receive a total of $150,000,160.
Of that amount, NEL’s largest shareholder—Corporation Sole (Minister of Finance) with a 66.7 per cent stake—will receive $100,050,106.72.
About NEL
National Enterprises Limited (NEL) is an investment holding company incorporated on August 27, 1999, by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. NEL was formed to consolidate the Government’s shareholding in selected State enterprises and facilitate public offerings on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.
NEL has invested in industries which drive the economy of Trinidad and Tobago: natural gas and energy-based manufacturing, telecommunications, power generation, and the marketing and manufacturing of basic foods.
The company owns:
• 51 per cent of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago;
• 51 per cent of Trinidad Nitrogen (Tringen);
• 51 per cent of National Flour Mills;
• About 14 per cent of Phoenix Park Gas Processors, through its holding companies—NGC, NGL and Pan West, combined with its investment stake in T&T NGL (which is listed on the T&T Stock Exchange as NGL);
• Ten per cent of the electricity generation company PowerGen;
• Ten per cent of Atlantic LNG Train 1.
NEL’s major shareholders, as at March 31, 2021, are:
Shareholder*Shares held*Percentage
• Minister of Finance (Corporation Sole)*396,324,698*66.05%
• National Gas Company of T&T*100,000,641*16.67%
• National Insurance Board*25,000,000*4.17%
• Republic Bank Ltd A/C 1161 01*7,502,000*1.25%
• Trintrust Ltd A/C 1088*5,342,068*0.89%
The company’s issued share capital is 600,000,641 shares.