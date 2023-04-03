Nestle Trinidad and Tobago received high praise from the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association for its efforts to improve dairy production in the country and promote locally produced items.
TTMA president Tricia Coosal, along with other members of the board, CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen and his technical officers met with the head of the Anglo Dutch Caribbean for Nestle, Josue de la Maza and team to tour the newly-upgraded Nestle facility in Valsayn on Thursday.
Among the topics discussed, included, collaborating with the relevant stakeholders to improve dairy production in the country, promoting locally produced items from the Nestle operations in T&T and discussion on the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues, a news release form the TTMA yesterday stated.
Coosal said, “Nestle seems to be leading the way in these ESG matters, not only talking the talk, but walking the walk as well. The company is determined to have a positive impact on the environment, employees and its stakeholders, including local dairy farmers, in all its activities”.
She added, “TTMA recognises the importance of synergies with our members for continuity and alignment in order to achieve the goal of doubling the exports of the non-energy manufacturing sector by 2025. The growth in the sector’s contribution to GDP by 10.4 per cent in 2022, shows that we are well on our way to achieving this objective. However, challenges still remain with respect to the ease of doing business, which only serve to stymie progress and further acceleration of this goal.”
Coosal and the delegation, the release stated, were impressed with the works planned by Nestle for expansion and integration with the dairy sector.
“There appears to be a concerted effort to have more indigenous inputs included in the production process, however, there is a need to have all the stakeholders on board to allow this to materialise in a way that it is not only feasible from a cost effective perspective, but from a sustainability perspective as well.
“This partnering between Nestle and indigenous suppliers of inputs has the redounding impact of job creation, saving on foreign exchange by import substitution and earning of foreign exchange from exports,” Coosal said.
She added, “Nestle foresight for education of and exposure for the younger generations for innovative techniques in farming and production in its expanded nursery and development of its model farms will go a long way to making farming attractive to young people.”
“The business community and the TTMA members are working toward making manufacturing sustainable and attractive,” Coosal said.
She, however, lamented that there are hurdles that need the attention of those in authority to help manufacturers.
“However, there continues to be some issues that need the attention of those in authority to address; issues such as VAT refunds and inefficiencies at the borders affect the ease of doing business in the country.
“We must all work together to create that enabling environment that would inspire and promote investment into local manufacturing, which has the potential to move this country along a sustainable path of economic growth and development,” she said.