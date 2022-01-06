Nestle prices going up

AS food manufacturers across the globe continue to reel from the economic effects of issues connected with shipping freight, supply chains, and raw and packaging materials, Nestle is set to increase prices in mid-January on some items.
An official statement from Nestle yesterday said these adjustments are a result of the global well-known surge on commodities. However, it was not stated which products are set to increase.
When the Express contacted head of corporate communications Siti Jones-Gordon, she said the items were not identified for competitive reasons, but she outlined that the price increase will be in the single digits between zero and nine per cent.
“Prices are being adjusted with the objective of minimising the impact on our consumers,” Jones-Gordon said.
A leaked list of items which was sent to Nestle’s distributors found its way to social media on Wednesday.
The list identified that Carnation Evaporated Milk, Maggi Season Up, Nescafe and Nesquik were some of the items set to increase by January 16.
Lessening the impact
In December, Express Business interviewed Nestle’s new market head for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean region, Josué De La Maza, who acknowledged the supply chain and freight issues are having an impact on the company’s costs, but he said: “We are trying to negotiate, as much as possible, to find alternate solutions and alternate routes. We are being very agile to try to minimise these costs as much as possible.
“We are trying to reflect these higher costs in our prices as little as possible, and are only passing on costs to consumers when absolutely necessary,” he said.
While there have been price increases in Nestlé products in the Anglo Dutch Caribbean region in the last six to nine months, “we have been very responsible to try to do this with the least impact possible, and much less than the increase in the costs that we have had,” De La Maza remarked.
Holding strain
One of the major players in the food and beverage sector, VEMCO, has also been facing the challenges, but has continued to absorb most of the price increases throughout 2021.
However, chief executive officer Christopher Alcazar said prices on raw materials started to aggressively increase in the winding-up of last year.
In this vein, Alcazar revealed that macaroni will be increasing in February, from $4.80 to $5 a pack.
“The price of macaroni has been increasing over the past 12 months. While there are many other pasta products that we produce, large and small elbows, these prices will NOT be increased. We as a manufacturer are doing as much as possible not to pass on the cost to the customer as we are aware that the cost of living is going up.”
Innovation
Alcazar said due to the price increases, especially in powdered milk, the exporting and distribution company got innovative and started producing Super Cow Milk, which he indicated did very well on the market for 2021.
Not to be boastful, the CEO said its brand of powdered milk is 25-per cent cheaper than the other brands on the supermarket shelves.
“We had to get innovative as powder milk as it is a very sensitive product to consumers and also nutritious, so keeping it cost-effective was the name of the game and that is why we decided to produce a premium brand to help the consumer,” Alcazar added.
Last week, National Flour Mills announced an increase in wholesale flour prices due to the increases in global wheat prices and other variables, along with Kiss Baking company; and on Monday, Carib Brewery increased bottled and canned beverages, including Carib, Carib Pilsner, Carib Blue, Stag and Heineken, by $1.