Nestle very committed to T&T

NESTLE’S new market head for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean region, Josué De La Maza says the Swiss food and drinks giant is very committed to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean as a whole.
In an interview with Express Business last week Monday, De La Maza said Nestlé is a company that works through local footprints in the countries it operates in.
“We operate in many places around the world and I would say we operate for the long run with a very long-term approach to things,” said De La Maza, a 50-year-old Mexican national who took up his position on September 1, 2021.
Questioned on if there would come a time when, because of cost effectiveness, Nestlé would close its factory at Valsayn and import the products manufactured here, the Nestlé executive said. “Today, I don’t see that. We run a pretty efficient operation here. We have good employees. We have good systems and processes and we are investing in technology. We are going to be investing next year in what we call connected factories, which brings more efficiency between our manufacturing lines and our employees, in real time, with data.”
Operating efficiently in T&T, and around the world, is something that Nestlé works on continuously.
“It makes sense to be local. It makes sense to have boots on the ground and to pick up milk locally. Even if we have to face challenges, this is part of our operation. I don’t see any pressure in that sense.
“But, of course, we have to continuously work on more efficient operations. That is an everyday struggle. You cannot stand still. You have to constantly revise your operations, constantly be more efficient, constantly look for less expensive raw materials and looking for ways we can deal with packaging. Every single day, we have to work on this.”
For Nestlé, De La Maza said, the other reason for continuing to operate in T&T is the issue of heritage and the fact that the company has had a presence in this country since 1914, with factory operations since 1962, the year of its Independence.
“We are very committed, not only to Trinidad and Tobago, but to the Caribbean as a whole. There is a lot of heritage in terms of Nestlé in the Caribbean,” he said, adding that the company takes pride in the fact that it has a local operation in T&T.
He said the Nestlé operation at Valsayn is very important beyond the business itself, as a significant part of what the company does here is process milk supplied by local dairy farmers.
Nestlé currently collects between 2,500 to 4,500 kilograms of milk per day depending on the season—wet or dry. That is about 86 per cent of the total milk produced nationwide.
“For us, collecting milk in Trinidad is an important point. It is a big part of our roots here as we have been collecting milk since 1962, when the country became independent,” said De La Maza, adding, “The local consumer appreciates local, fresh milk. Every time we put the Trinidad and Tobago flag on that package, people like the taste. That is a business we want to develop as, for us, it is very important to be part of this society, with local milk collection.”
Nestlé has various programmes in place to increase the production and productivity of local cows from its approximately 75 contracted farmers, but this continues to be a challenge, said De La Maza, who has worked for Nestlé in Argentina, Panama, Mexico and Brazil, as well as at the multinational’s headquarters in Switzerland.
The company has also made its T&T operations a centre of innovation, launching over 100 new products—new packaging, flavours and varieties—in the last few years.
“We have kept very active investing in the local market during this period and I am absolutely convinced that this will pay off in the coming years and we will continue to grow and develop our business,” said De La Maza.
Asked about the competitiveness of the Nestlé operations in T&T compared to the company’s operations elsewhere, he said in terms of key performance indicators (KPIs) the local operations are “okay”—being “well ranked” in some KPIs, but not in others.
“We are neither the highest or the lowest. We are well ranked…above average…quite competitive,” and accretive to Nestlé’s growth.
Nestlé’s operations in T&T manufacture locally for exports and imports products from the company’s factories around the region and the world.
Impact of pandemic
The supply chain issues that have impacted companies throughout the world in the last six to nine months have also had an impact on Nestlé’s local operations, De La Maza said.
“Having said so, we have a very strong supply-chain team in place, a group of local executives who are very knowledgeable and agile because we import from 25 different markets and export to 22,” said the Nestlé executive.
Sixty per cent of the volume of sales in T&T is locally manufactured, Nestlé said.
He noted that the company leases ships to import and export products, but has arrangements in place with shippers, based on the fact that it moves so much product around the world. The company reported over US$90 billion in total revenue in 2020.
De La Maza acknowledged that the supply chain and freight issues are having an impact on the company’s costs, but he said: “We are trying to negotiate, as much as possible, to find alternate solutions and alternate routes. We are being very agile to try to minimize these costs as much as possible.
“We are trying to reflect these higher costs in our prices as little as possible and are only passing on costs to consumers when absolutely necessary,” he said.
While there have been price increases in Nestlé products in the Anglo Dutch Caribbean region in the last six to nine months, “we have been very responsible to try to do this with the least impact possible, and much less than the increase in the costs that we have had.”
Nestlé’s sales in the Anglo Dutch Caribbean have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020, but not across the board. De La Maza explained that the company has two types of consumer products in its portfolio—those consumed in homes and those consumed outside the home. Nestle also supplies products to restaurants and hotels.
“Some of our products have done better, such as our Maggi soups, and some have been affected. But in general with our broad-based portfolio, we have done reasonably well during the pandemic. Growth in sales has not been impressive, but it is good and healthy,” said the company executive.
In the region, the Maggi brand of seasonings and instant soups is Nestlé’s most popular product line.
Reflecting on the cultural diversity of the region and the impact that has had on its foods, De La Maza said: “Many people here in the Caribbean, and in Trinidad and Tobago, actually believe that Maggi is local. It’s so close to the hearts and minds of the people.”