New AMCHAM TT president Digital transformation is key

NEWLY appointed AMCHAM T&T President Toni Sirju-Ramnarine has signalled her intention to focus on, and relentlessly pursue, digital transformation during her term in office. This, she said, will spur growth and productivity.
She noted that many businesses are already embracing digital transformation while others may not be so far along.
However, she said this requires a multi-pronged approach, not just addressing technology solutions, but also ways of working and the upskilling of employees and youth through the education system.
Sirju-Ramnarine serves as vice president of corporate operations and transformation at Atlantic; she is the third woman voted into the post of AMCHAM president.
She succeeded Patricia Ghany, who served as president between 2018 and 2021, at the chamber’s 28th annual general meeting last Wednesday.
Sirju-Ramnarine’s foundational years began at Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain, then pursuing my BSc in Chemical Engineering at The University of the West Indies, where she was named among the university’s distinguished alumni.
After some years of work experience, the AMCHAM president moved to London where she did her Master’s in International Management at King’s College, University of London.
In her work career she spent the first half at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, at what is now Massy Gas Products and then at Phoenix Park Gas Processors where she had the opportunity to work on secondment to ConocoPhilips in Houston. That was before joining LNG producer, Atlantic.
In an interview with Express Business last Friday, Sirju-Ramnarine said she has been fortunate to be exposed to wide and varied responsibilities during her career ranging from engineering, project management, business development, corporate responsibility and communications, strategy, planning and technology along with mentoring and developing young professionals.
The energy executive first served as a director on the AMCHAM T&T board from 2008 to 2015.
“Although I opted not to continue my directorship due to competing priorities at the time, I never left the chamber, still participating in the many member events and conferences. When I was able to, I offered myself to serve again and was re-elected to the Board in 2019.”
According to Sirju-Ramnarine, the value of AMCHAM T&T has always been in its vibrant network of members, the unique gateway to the Americas that it offers and the diversity and dynamism of the board which keeps the chamber relevant.
Asked what would be her biggest challenge as she picks up the presidency post during a pandemic, Sirju-Ramnarine said one can think of the word challenge simultaneously with the word opportunity.
“I think it is fair to say that there has been much innovation in the various sectors of our economy during this disruptive period. The use of technology is one that is particularly noteworthy as this provides the opportunity to create the enabling environment for companies to transform and thrive.
“AMCHAM T&T has fostered collaborative engagements with well-established global technology organisations and start-up companies to create a tech ecosystem,” she said.
With many businesses shutting their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the newly elected president was asked whether any businesses that fall under the purview of the Chamber, closed their doors permanently. Sirju-Ramnarine responded: “We know that many of our members have been hard hit by the pandemic with some temporarily closing and we do hope this does not become permanent. On the other hand, we have seen some of our members successfully transform their businesses to include relevant products and services.”
On the issue of what AMCHAM members complain about the most, Sirju-Ramnarine outlined the most frequent complaints from members are around the industrial relations climate and how ill-suited it can often be for the current economic environment and the changing nature of work.
“Also the lack of clarity around the interpretation of laws and policies and generally, the difficulties in doing business. One of the benefits AMCHAM T&T has through being a member of AACCLA (Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America and the Caribbean) is access to how business is conducted throughout the 25 countries in the western hemisphere that have American Chambers of Commerce.
“This allows us access to best practices, and these are things we are committed to bringing to the table in trying to address these issues through dialogue and action with the relevant stakeholders,” she stated.
In order to improve the ease of doing business and attract foreign investors, Sirju-Ramnarine noted digital transformation will be key to being competitive and attracting investment.
“We are encouraged by the steps the Government has taken to establish a focal point for this to give it the attention it needs. But we cannot overemphasise the need to act quickly on this. Some of the immediate things that can be addressed are revisiting the framework governing digital and electronic signatures and fully proclaiming the Electronic Transaction Act, specifically the implementation of the Electronic Authentication Service Providers.”
Dialogue
Questioned as to how, as president, she plans to assist the courier services in getting meaningful dialogue with the Customs and Excise Division, Sirju-Ramnarine said a Joint Consultative Customs Committee (JCCC), made up of representatives of the joint chambers, Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Shipping Association, Customs and Excise Division and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, was formed last year during dialogue with the ministry.
“This committee is working closely with Customs to improve our Ease of Doing Business ranking as well as suggesting innovative solutions to improve efficiency and customer service at our ports.
“We are hopeful that we see Customs using the ASCUYDA system fully and eliminate the manual processes as well as implement and use the risk assessment module of ASCUYDA. Furthermore, if we are to compete with business anywhere in the world, we cannot afford backlogs.”
She noted that AMCHAM T&T believes shipments should be processed within 24 or at a maximum 48 hours from the beginning of the last-mile process to the end.
“A large part of this trade consists of ‘low-value’ consignments which give very limited duties and taxes to Government, but take a significant amount of time for Customs inspections and documentation.”
The business group proposes that a de minimis charge of USD$400 be established where no duties or taxes are applicable as the costs, both to government and businesses, of processing low-value consignments, is greater than the overall revenue collected on these consignments, she said.
Foreign exchange woes
As the availability of foreign exchange continues to worsen in the pandemic, she commented that it’s a very complex issue that requires much dialogue among many stakeholders.
“To solve this problem in a sustainable manner, we need to develop a range of policy measures that will make it easier to do business and result in both the growth of local companies and more investment from foreign firms,” Sirju-Ramnarine added.