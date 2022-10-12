The appointment of a new Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) is high on the agenda and the process is expected to be completed in short order, according to Natalie Willis, the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour.
The Board has not been operational since May 30, 2022 following the expiry of the term of the chairman and eight members.
This Board is responsible for matters relating to the certification of trade unions as recognised majority unions in accordance with Part II, Section 21 (1) of the Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01 (IRA).
The work of the Board also facilitates workers’ right to freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining by joining a trade union of their choice.
Speaking at the Board’s 50th anniversary, at Crews Inn ballroom, Chaguaramas last Friday, Willis said the Ministry of Labour is working assiduously to complete the process of filling the positions of members needed to constitute the new RRCB.
She noted that under the function of labour administration, the Conciliation Advisory and Advocacy Division of the Ministry and the RRCB have been able to fulfil their obligations to the Industrial Court.
“It has been noted that there was a sharp increase in the number of requests made to the RRCB through the Minister of Labour to ascertain membership in good standing and to also ascertain workers within the meaning of the Act.
“For 2020, there were 27 requests to the RRCB whereas for 2021, there were 96 requests sent for investigation,” Willis highlighted.
She added that it is noteworthy to mention that there has been an increase in the RRCB’s response rate to its stakeholders’ requests, which is attributed to your improved internal processes.
Board secretary and secretariat, Brendon Taitt, who said the Board has determined bargaining units for large organisations thereby giving full benefit to the right to organise and the right to collective bargaining.
Taitt said it must be noted that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) is the only public service association that has a certificate of recognition from the Board.
He explained that the Board, as the first port of call, has put to rest the burning issue of the recognition of unions, which gives full effect to the right to organise and the right to collective bargaining.
In spite of its challenges, Taitt outlined that the Board continues to fulfil its mandate and the stakeholders must be cognisant of the fact that delays only hurt the worker.
“Therefore, it is my humble view that the powers that be in the new legislation that in order for the Board to be expeditious there is need to remove it from being subjected to judicial review. Any appeal should be to the Industrial Court on points of law,” Taitt stressed.