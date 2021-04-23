New board for TTPost

THE Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) has appointed a new board of directors.
The members are chairman Ahmad Hakeem, deputy chairman Michael Seales, Aaliyah Hosein, Anastacia Samuel and Fabien Kublalsingh.
Speaking at the presentation on Wednesday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales mandated the new board to chart a path towards financial growth and stability, thus lessening the need for Government subsidy, and improving the levels of service to the citizens.
Gonzales urged them to rebuild the image of the national mail carrier and to regain the trust of the population, noting that the recently completed Address Improvement and Postal Code Implementation Project could assist in this regard once properly implemented.
Also at the presentation were TTPost managing director Francis Lucien Delpesh, permanent secretary in the Public Utilities Ministry Nicolette Duke, deputy permanent secretary Beverly Khan, research, policy and planning division director Arlene Collis, and communications sector specialist (postal) Averline Scott.