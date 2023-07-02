Chief executive officer at Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (Heritage) Erik Keskula has assumed duties at the State-owned oil and gas company.
This follows the retirement of Arlene Chow on June 13.
Heritage announced his selection to the post in May.
At a recent company meeting, Keskula assured staff that he will continue to build capacity within the organisation by equipping employees with the right skills and fit-for-purpose business intelligence tools to stay ahead of evolving workforce trends.
Keskula, in a news release yesterday said, “I am very excited about the possibilities I see for Heritage. Our success will rely heavily on internal collaboration, and I have commenced that process. The Heritage team managing these nationally important hydrocarbon assets is world-class. I believe we can now build off of the tremendous work done so far to ensure that we future-proof our operations and infrastructure to deliver maximum value to the country – and to do so safely, effectively and within budget.
From my initial review of the business and drawing particularly on my experience in Alaska and Malaysia, these assets have significant potential, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance our capability, commercial competitiveness, operational resilience and responsible environmental stewardship.”
Since assuming duties, Keskula has met with the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Leadership Team.
He has also toured several Heritage installations and engaged staff at all levels across several Business Units.
Keskula is currently conducting budget meetings which will assist him to better understand issues facing the organisation and inform his strategy to take the Company forward.
Heritage chairman Michel Quamina said Keskula is a recognised technical expert with a track record of delivering innovative and superior results in exploration and technology across various geologies and a range of countries.
He added, “His appointment is timely for us for a number of reasons, but particularly as we face the challenges of delivering on our production targets in a changing operational environment. At this phase of our strategy execution, we are focused on progressing reserves and resources and delivering on production targets through a more robust drilling and workover programme. His experience shows that he has proven capability in getting the most out of mature assets like ours at Heritage, so we will rely on his knowledge and expertise in the innovative application of technology.”
Quamina said Keskula’s extensive experience with joint ventures and the value that he will bring to the organisation. The company is actively pursuing opportunities that will enhance value through partnerships and service-related joint ventures locally, as well as in Barbados, Suriname and Guyana.
A geophysical engineer by profession, Keskula last served as [resident of the Malaysia Business Unit for ConocoPhillips — the largest US independent exploration and production company.
During his 25-year tenure managing a commercially complex business, he delivered exceptional business results using his deep technical expertise on a mixed portfolio of new projects and developments. He also brings a distinctive leadership skill of expertly managing production in mature assets.
Keskula has a respected track record for applying innovative technological solutions to stem decline and optimise production in world-class legacy resources. In addition to cost interventions, improved efficiency and processes in Malaysia, his work history includes, among others, safety leadership and a data analytics approach to base production optimisation in Alaska; improved delineation programme costs and execution in Canada; and technical excellence in a range of worldwide processing projects.