UNIPET (United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company) yesterday launched an electric charging station at its Brentwood Avenue, Chaguanas, operation.
At the launch, Unipet chairman Dr Afraz Ali said the new charging station is the first of its kind in Caricom and can serve as the restart button for the country’s economic recovery.
Ali said the company is on the frontline of the shift towards using alternative energy as an opportunity to re-set and re-imagine how this country consumes energy.
Ali said: “We have always been guided by the notion that sound research is the precursor to investments and are therefore supportive of various research initiatives aimed at identifying the right fit for our industry. The research concluded that electrification can be the revive button for our economic recovery.
“This led us to including electric charging in our product offering. By this action Unipet is signalling our confidence in electrification as a fuel option of the future.”
He said the implications of using electric-charged vehicles are enormous but one of the important benefits is in improving the air quality which surrounds everyone.
Chief executive officer at Unipet, Dexter Riley, told the Express that the charging station, which is now available to the public, would be free of charge. This introductory offer would extend for a significant part of 2021 as well.
Riley was not in position to say how much the charging station cost.
He explained that the time an electric vehicles takes to charge up would vary due to the make.
“For example, the BMW that was on the compound took 20 minutes to charge. It also depends on how much charge the vehicle had before. The aim is to roll out this at our other service stations across the country in the near future. As we continue to invest in this area we will soon introduce DC chargers which are more powerful and are able to fully charge in 20 minutes.”
Also speaking was assistant professor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Dr Curtis Boodoo, who encouraged citizens to invest in an electric vehicle to help reduce their individual carbon footprints.
Boodoo noted that 20 countries including the EU and nine US states have announced bans on the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.
“Every major global car manufacturer has announced plans to increase the number of fully electric models in their vehicle offerings. Any long-term investment in significant liquid transportation fuel infrastructure is ill-advised.”
Turning his attention to the addition of taxes on the electrical vehicles which is expected to come into effect on January 1, 2021, Boodoo said this is aimed at gaining revenue from the lucrative vehicle sales market.
“Whereas I support taxation of hybrid electric vehicles, which has seen a healthy increase locally, the adoption of fully electric vehicles is significantly less than one per cent of the total vehicle population. The financial instrument of zero taxation was originally applied to both hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Trinbagonians preferred and embraced the transition technology, hybrid vehicles.”