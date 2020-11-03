New Energy Chamber chair optimistic

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s energy landscape is in transition.
For now, its in a post-refinery, past peak-oil production phase.
To add to that, some of the petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate have been temporarily closed down because of reduced global demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through his eyes, Dwight Mahabir, the newly appointed chairman of the Energy Chamber, has seen the sector grow from infancy to its present plight.
But the 49-year-old energy executive, who hails from south Trinidad, prefers to take a positive look in both his personal and professional life.
In his day job, he is the president of La Romaine-based energy services provider Damus Ltd, a position his late uncle, Errol Mahabir, a former Energy Minister in the Eric Williams and George Chambers’ administration, began grooming him for two decades ago.
He didn’t become president of Damus until 2007 but has the support of his family—his sister Kathy-Ann is vice-president of administration, his brother Stuart, is vice-president of corporate, sales and strategy. His other sister, Nicole, is not in the family business.
An engineer by profession, Mahabir told the Express Business in an interview following his appointment, that he attended Presentation College, San Fernando, and his comtemporaries include Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and former independent senator Dr Rolph Balgobin.
After returning from Queen’s University in Ontario, he joined the family business, Damus Oil, which was then a lease and farm-out outfit.
What that afforded him was the opportunity to work in the field and be very “hands-on”.
A father of three, Mahabir began work at Damus during the construction of Atlantic’s Train 1 and then the company’s work steadily expanded.
He’s witnessed how energy has transformed the economy.
When he was appointed chairman of the Energy Chamber on October 8, having served three terms as a deputy chairman, he said: “The energy sector in T&T is faced with extremely difficult circumstances with huge challenges in the short, medium, and long-term. The commodity price crash, brought about by the global pandemic, has placed a spotlight on some structural challenges faced by our oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. But these challenges existed even before the pandemic with Covid exacerbating the situation. In the short-term this is causing a lot of pain and distress in the energy sector.”
He is however, optimistic about two things—the 2021 budget and the work of the Roadmap to Recovery committee.
He said the Government “clearly recognises that it is not business as usual and that hard decisions need to be taken” but the crisis also “creates an opportunity for us to do things differently, rethink and restructure.”
As a start, Mahabir believes there is room to revive the oil sector.
“Oil is still good business, at least for now,” he said.
“Recognising that oil remains good business does not mean we do not see the immense challenge that we face with the absolute necessity to de-carbonise the global economy. Even while acknowledging the major disruptions needed to deal with a global pandemic, the existential threat of climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Dealing with this challenge is already reshaping global energy systems and global energy markets.
“Many scenarios developed by well-respected institutions show 2019 as the peak for global oil demand, with levels of demand never again crossing the pre-Covid level. While that scenario may not play-out exactly, I think we can all comfortably say that over the medium to long term, demand for oil and many of its derivatives is likely to decline,” he said.
“E&P companies and countries that depend on oil will need to adjust accordingly—many of you would be familiar with recent announcements by the super majors, Shell and BP, to pivot and materially shift their strategies to focus more on renewables with corresponding reductions in investment in the conventional oil and gas space.
“Reduced global demand will likely result in only the most efficient producers remaining in the game and we are going to have to be extremely efficient in how we use our resources and in how we produce our hydrocarbons.
“Think of what has happened to coal as its impact on the environment became clearer and other, cleaner and more cost-effective sources of energy emerged. Will the day come when oil suffers the same fate? If so, we’d better monetise our reserves while they still have value!” he said.
The 2021 budget, said Mahabir, can create new opportunities for many members of the Energy Chamber, “but these need to be grasped if we are to realise the transformation we all seek.”
As for the budget, this is what affects his membership:
• The changes to Supplemental Petroleum Tax—or SPT—and the opportunity this creates for new investment in the traditional oil sector.
“The change to the rate at which SPT becomes payable from US$50 to US$75 per barrel of oil for small, oil companies is very much welcomed by the Energy Chamber, particularly when one considers that the Chamber and several operators have advocated for such change for at least the last 15 years. We thank the Ministers of Finance, Energy and the Government for enabling the achievement of this important milestone.
“We have noted some commentary that the measure is unlikely to have an impact as oil prices will probably stay below the US$50 benchmark in the near term. This misses the point. By raising the floor at which SPT becomes payable, the financial models used by potential investors in Trinidad oil production suddenly look a lot more attractive and less risky.
“This should encourage more capital investment and more activity in the traditional oil sector. As always, the devil will be in the details and the way in which the two-year review of the decision is included in the legislation will be crucial, given the fact that the payback on a new onshore well will typically be four or five years,” he said.
• The liberalisation of the fuel market and the review of electricity prices.
He said the Energy Chamber has long argued for the end of the transport fuel subsidy and the liberalisation of the fuel market was a welcome one.
“The days of subsidising fossil fuels in our economy must come to an end. We also welcome the privatisation of service stations and the Port of Port of Spain,” he said.
He is calling on the Government to urgently review the tariffs on electricity.
“I do not think that the population of the country fully understands that the cost of cheap electricity has been borne by the gas industry. One of the most serious challenges that faces the National Gas Company (NGC) and by extension all their customers in Point Lisas is carrying this burden of subsidised gas to the electricity sector. Sorting out this issue, could in itself provide a major boost to the petrochemical sector which is currently under serious strain.
“The electricity subsidy has meant that we have become one of the most energy-inefficient economies in the entire world—a situation that we cannot allow to continue. The poorest households in the country, who only use very small amounts of electricity, are not the problem and the subsidy for those households should continue; it is the rest of the economy and the richest households who waste electricity.
“It is important that we all recognise that higher electricity rates do not have to mean higher bills, if people are careful in how they manage their electricity use. There is a significant opportunity in energy efficiency, and this can also be a major area for business development, especially for small businesses. Many of our member companies are poised to take advantage in this space,” he said.
Mahabir observed that the incorporation of renewable energy into the energy mix also has an important part to play in reducing the natural gas used in domestic electricity generation and making more gas available for the forex earning petrochemical and LNG sectors.
“On that note, we eagerly look forward to the finalisation of the Power Purchase Agreement between the Government and the private sector investors for the new grid-scale solar project and the start of construction.
“If Trinidad & Tobago is only able to be a “swing-producer” of petrochemicals, there will be serious implications for the viability of our entire gas sector—upstream, downstream and midstream, and consequently for our members who supply goods and services to the sector,” he said.