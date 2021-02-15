HUNDREDS of business doors remained closed and tears were shed for Andrea Bharatt—as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s missing and murdered women yesterday—as thousands heeded a call to shut down the country and send a message to those in authority that it is time to prioritise safety for the vulnerable.

Leading supermarket chain, X-tra Foods and the country’s globally-acclaimed make-up brand, Sacha Cosmetics, were among the businesses taking a proactive stance and keeping their stores closed yesterday.