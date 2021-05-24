New ferry due to start month-end

THE Buccoo Reef inter-island ferry is expected to come into service by the end of this month.
That’s according to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, who said that the T&T Spirit is expected to go into dry dock at the end of the month. The Buccoo Reef will replace the T&T Spirit to and from Tobago.
“The vessel went through its normal procedures and we are just working out the schedule for it to make its inaugural sailing to Tobago. There was no rush to get the vessel on the sea as A.P.T. James, Cabo Star and T&T Spirit are currently operating,” Sinanan said.
All vessels are operating at 25 per cent capacity due to the state of emergency (SoE) and public health regulations.
The Buccoo Reef, which arrived on April 7 from Tasmania, Australia, remains docked at the Port Authority’s Cruise Ship Complex in Port of Spain.
The vessel, built by the Incat shipyard, can accommodate 1,000 people and 250 cars. The price tag is US$72.9 million.
Last month, when the Buccoo Reef arrived in Trinidad and Tobago waters, Nidco chairman Herbert George said it could do the journey at the same speed as the A.P.T. James, but under caution so as not to create undue wake when leaving and entering ports at each end of its journey.
“It will accomplish the journey in the time we have grown accustomed to,” said George.
He said the ferry has features to create a smooth ride, namely ridership control, which lets the vessel rise and skim over the waves.
Last week Thursday, the A.P.T. James, which arrived from Australia in January, experienced mechanical problems and sailings had to be cancelled, but the issue was rectified and the vessel was back at sea on Friday.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers