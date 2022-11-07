The board took the decision on October 28 and the closing date of the sale of the property is December 15, the company said in a material change notice published on the websites of the T&T Stock Exchange and the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

In its 2021 annual report, Unilever disclosed that the cumulative value of the land and building reported on in its financial statements was $53.7 million. The land was valued at $36.7 million and the buildings at $17 million.