CONSTRUCTION of a new five-star hotel is set to begin in Tobago in June next year.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine, made the announcement at a news conference yesterday, as he opened the Tobago stand at the 43rd edition of World Travel Market at the ExCel exhibition centre in London, England.
“I’m not at liberty to give the name but they are about to start construction in June 2023 at the Kilgwyn Bay area. And guess what...in this area no hotels exist. So you are talking about virgin land, virgin beach opportunities, even more suites to make the romance sweeter,” he said.
Augustine encouraged attendees from various parts of the world to visit Tobago, as the island was under development.
He made mention of construction of the new terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport and other projects.
“When that terminal is completed, it will be one of the largest in the Caribbean region and will be able to facilitate all of you and tonnes more. You heard about all of the new airlift arrangements that we are currently planning and we are preparing for you,” he said.
“Secondly we can finally announce that the Manta Lodge Hotel that you have heard about from about five years ago is finally ready for delivery and we are ready to fling our doors open to welcome you to the Caribbean region’s premier dive hotel where the focus is on our divers,” he added.
Augustine also spoke of the 74-room Comfort Inn and Suites, opened in Scarborough in August; ongoing construction of the Elephant Tree Villas in east Tobago and the planned construction of the Marriott Hotel in Rocky Point.
THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Tashia Burris, told the opening ceremony that Tobago was “once again open for business”.
“Covid gave us the perfect opportunity to look internally and see and re-discover and remember what makes us so special,” she said.
“We are ready to open our arms to you. Hold on and never let go,” she encouraged.
She said the Tobago Jazz Experience was one major events to look forward to in 2023.
“And we are excited to announce our headliners very soon, as soon as we are finished with the World Travel Market,” she said.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tobago Jazz Experience, one of the island’s signature annual events, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
In April this year, Augustine announced that the event could not be held because there was insufficient time to plan for it.
Augustine and a delegation from Tobago left for the WTM last Friday and are expected to return on Sunday.
WTM London, which ends tomorrow, boasts more than 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions, as well as more than 51,000 participants.