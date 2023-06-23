New Heritage CEO commits to maximising T&T’s oil returns

IN his first official meeting with Energy Minister Stuart Young, newly appointed chief executive officer of State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, Erik Keskula, assured that he is committed to maximising the financial returns of this country’s oil reserves.
Keskula officially took over the reins of Heritage on June 13 following the retirement of Arlene Chow from the position.
Young welcomed him at a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries’ International Waterfront head office yesterday.
Keskula was accompanied by the chairman of Heritage, senior counsel Michael Quamina, and corporate communications manager Arlene Gorin-George.
“Minister Young and Mr Keskula discussed Heritage Petroleum Company’s strategic plan. Minister Young took the opportunity to discuss the company’s ongoing operations and asset integrity. Discussions surrounded how Heritage would seek to increase its production via an aggressive drilling and workover programme as well as its enhanced oil recovery,” a release from the Energy Ministry stated.
“With 25 years’ experience in hydrocarbon exploration and production, Mr Erik Keskula assured Minister Young that he is committed to maximising the financial returns of this country’s oil reserves,” the release stated.
According to the Energy Ministry, Quamina reiterated that the company’s strategic direction of ramping up oil production while continuing to be a sustainable and resilient business remains aligned with Young’s call for regional sustainable energy security.
The meeting ended with Young stating that he would like to meet with the full Heritage board and CEO soon.