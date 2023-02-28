New hotel stays shut for next six months

After having spent $27 million of taxpayers’ dollars on the newly refurbished 24-room Manta Lodge Hotel comes word it will remain shut for another six months, while the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) looks for an operator to run the place.
The 2-star hotel located in Speyside, Tobago was last week Wednesday handed over to the THA by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) but after years and a lot of controversy over the decision to purchase and refurbish the hotel the Chief Secretary told Express Business a Request for Proposals (RFP) was expected to go out today.
Augustine explained that the RFP wasn’t sent out during construction because it was difficult to predict a completion date for the project.
“Since coming into office, this is probably the third completion date the THA got from UDeCOTT. The space also had to be ready for a walk-through by potential operators. The hotel is basically turn- key as every room is already furnished and just awaiting the operator’s specific touch/decorating.
“Everything down to security cameras/system, full commercial kitchen, dining room furnishings, and outdoor/patio furniture among others are already in place. It is a turn-key project and so the successful operator won’t have much to do,” he remarked.
Asked how long he believed it would take between RFP and the award to a private entity, Augustine said a maximum of one month. He denied having conversations with a private entity about taking over the hotel. Augustine said he held no conversations as that would be improper.
“It is an open tender process, which means that everyone and anyone from anywhere in the country or around the globe will have a fair chance to make their pitch and to be considered,” he concluded.
He noted that the hotel is being pitched to open in time for August (summer tourist season) and well before Tobago’s peak season, which usually starts in October (winter).
In the interim, Augustine said the THA expects the hotel to be abuzz with tours from potential operators and also during that period, checks for faulty construction work will happen.
Asked whether he was concerned with the physical integrity as the hotel has been closed since 2015, the Chief Secretary indicated that the period of closure is well within the defects liability period.
“Further, the THA went abroad to World Travel Markets and advertised that Manta Lodge will be available to guests from the first quarter of 2016. We are now in the first quarter of 2023. So as far as the integrity of the brand goes, we will have to do some work to re-sell it,” he acknowledged.
Speaking on the issue, former chief secretary Ancil Dennis said the plan by his administration the People’s National Movement (PNM) when the party was in power, was to hire a professional hotel management company to run the hotel.
“We were looking at a model similar to the HYATT in Trinidad, where the hotel is owned by the Government through UDeCOTT, but it is managed by the HYATT brand, so that was the then-THA’s intention,” Dennis said.
He is hopeful that the Manta Lodge Hotel can be opened this year and be managed outside of the public service sector.
Dennis expects that the hotel will attract both local and international interest, as it is a small niche hotel and he believes there are operators, that would be interested.
“The tourism sector suffered some stagnation during the pandemic, but I think there is an uptick now in Tobago on the whole,” he outlined.
Dennis highlighted that when the then-THA purchased the hotel in 2015, it was looking for investors to foot the entire bill, including the cost of renovation and the operating cost.
“We had some interest in the early stages, but that interest went soft and then the pandemic came into play, and we realised at that time, it was going to be extremely difficult to get any investor to come on board in the hotel business. Then in 2020, we decided to refurbish Manta Lodge as it was going to be a cheaper and shorter project and not the Sanctuary Villas, as that property was requiring more funds,” he explained.
Dennis added, that all these setbacks are why the hotel is now being delivered.
The process took too long
Weighing in on the matter, Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Diane Hadad told the Express Business that a month before completion the THA should have invited interested operators to view the property, as it would have been in some state of readiness, at that time and not allow it to be empty for this length of time.
“The bigger question is, why are we waiting to be so reactive, rather than proactive, in terms of getting things done? While I am happy that the project has finally been completed, I would have liked to see the same for Sanctuary Villas,” Hadad detailed.
Further, Hadad said it was a lack of foresight of this current administration to not send out the RFP earlier.
“A lack of vision, a lack of entrepreneurial skills, a lack of professionalism and planning. This is being reflected in how the THA is running a business on the island,” she lamented.
Hadad also questioned if the size of the Manta Lodge will attract an international investor, however, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort is also on the market for an operator.
“Is it then that someone was looking to see if the Magdalena and Manta Lodge can be thrown in as a combo deal? Is that a possibility? Because for you to be profitable in the hotel business, you need to have a particular amount of rooms, for one’s buying power to make sense. With the Manta Lodge, you can offer the countryside and the diving experience, so it can be a package. It would make business sense,” she observed.
Asked why Magdalena was taking this long to find an operator, Hadad chuckled and said “tricks and games”.