New JMMB CEO: An opportunity to make a difference

SHAWN MOSES, newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of JMMB Trinidad and Tobago, says his aim and goal is to grow the bank’s customer base to more 33,000 and give back to the communities in which it operates.
Moses, who began his duties on March 1, will lead the TT banking outfit being well aware of the challenges presented by Covid-19 for both the financial sector as well as the individuals the sector serves.
In an interview with the Express Business earlier this month, 39-year-old Moses said he sees his appointment as an opportunity to make a difference, particularly for the unbanked, underbanked and those facing hardship due to the pandemic.
“During my interactions with the JMMB team one thing stood out, their focus on love. This is not a word you usually hear in banking. When I learned of the company’s vision to ensure that people, regardless of their socio-economic background, were given equal financial opportunity I immediately felt aligned and engaged with this team and what we can achieve together.”
He said during his teen years his dream was always to become a pilot and never in a million years did he believe he would be the CEO of such a strong publicly listed financial institution.
“I do think it was a real blessing in disguise, because when I got into banking and got into working with my customer and billing relationships and I am trying my best to help my customers achieve their financial goals. It really resonated with me and I started to love it.
“I believe that love really helped me climb in my career because I would really go above and beyond and try my best to help my customers as much as possible,” Moses said.
He has been in the banking sector for 18 years, ten at Scotiabank where he was Senior Client Relationship manager and eight years at Republic Bank Ltd (RBL).
CEO at JMMB Bank Jamaica and group banking lead, Jerome Smalling, made the announcement last month during the bank’s virtual investor briefing.
“He comes to us from leading the Republic Bank (RBL) acquisition of Scotiabank in the Eastern Caribbean. We were able to successfully lure him away from a competitor which is RBL. Shawn would have had experience as well with Scotiabank. We are pretty excited about him coming on board to join a number of other key individuals,” said Jerome Smalling, CEO at JMMB Bank Jamaica and group banking lead, in making the announcement about the appointment of Moses at the bank’s February 14 virtual investor briefing.
Speaking about his role in the RBL acquisition of seven Scotiabank operations in the eastern Caribbean in 2019, Moses indicated that his role was not to pull the trigger on the deal.
“My role was being the general manager of business and retail banking and going to the eastern Caribbean to re-strategise with the teams in the seven markets and drive sales. In other words wake up the team and give them that push to generate the results that RBL needed to justify the transactions.”
He said what he noticed about the eastern Caribbean and their teams, is that they knew very little thing about RBL, as in many territories the brand was never there previously.
“A lot work had to go into the teams for them to understand the brand, vision and get them to align to the goals, so my role was to help with the change management and culture integration. I also had to play a big role in representing the business through the system integration and technology change out that RBL is presently completing,” Moses remarked.
Regarding JMMB T&T’s assets, the banking executive said based on its last published audited numbers of March 2021 its total assets are in excess of $4 billion and sometime this month the bank will publish its 2022 assets. Its loan portfolio is in excess of $1.4 billion, with approximately 33,000 customers.
“We are going to grow those numbers. There are things in the pipeline that we are going to employ to ensure the bank grows its customer base. At JMMB it’s all about helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”
He described JMMB—a company that has been in the banking sector for the last 30 years, with 18 years in Trinidad and Tobago—as very solid with continued upward growth in the banking sector.
The bank has four branches: Chaguanas, Port of Spain, Tunapuna and South Park, San Fernando.
He highlighted that the aim is also to increase awareness on what the bank has to offer and how important customer service and achieving the financial goals of its customers is.
Foreign exchange challenge
Moses said the issue of foreign exchange continues to be a problem and while the Central Bank is responsible for injecting some of the foreign exchange into the various financial institutions, there is a limit in how much can be sold to customers.
He indicated that JMMB tried to support local businesses including the manufacturers who export, and help them explore opportunities where they can be foreign exchange earners.
“We are looking at doing some partnering with Trinidad and Jamaica, where we can connect some of our customers with business players in that market, in order to help facilitate trade. We need to find a way to make local businesses self-sufficient and increase their foreign exchange inflows, so they are not a 100 per cent dependent on the bank. The important ingredient is finding the solutions for our customers when it comes to US currency.”
Plans for 2022
Keeping close to his chest what are some of the new plans that JMMB TT wants to embark on for the rest of the year, Moses said a lot of things are in store. One innovation the bank has already rolled out is its intelligent ATMs, which form part of their digital strategy.
“We have changed out our ATMs at Chaguanas, Tunapuna and the rest at the other locations will be changed soon. The smart ATM gives customers a lot of convenience and flexibility. Rest assured more plans to bring convenience to our customers are afoot, in terms of ease of doing business.”
JMMB also has financial programmes that it wants to launch, to make home ownership more accessible based on its financing structure.
“We have a lot of big ideas to make a difference,” he explained.
Cashless society
The bank executive said while it would be a great idea for the bank to go cashless, the society and economy is not ready for a cashless environment.
“I mean, we will continue to strive to bring digital solutions to our clients and bring convenience store clients but you still have a large segment of your population still dependent on cash and when contractors come fortnightly to change their cheques. A lot of awareness, structural changes and education has to take place before it becomes a reality.
Shawn Moses Bio
• Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited: 2004-2013
• Corporate Banking Centre—Senior Client Relationship Manager: Oct 2012-Dec 2013
• Corporate Banking Centre—Credit Solutions Manager: Sept 2009-Sept 2012
• Independence Square Branch & Scotia Centre Branch—Asst Mgr Credit: Jan 2007-Aug 2009.
• Managing Director’s Office—Credit Risk Department: June 2006-Oct 2006.
• Arima Branch—Credit Officer: Aug 2004-May 2006.
Education
Jan 2013-Dec 2014: MSc International Finance (Distinction)—Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Trinidad)
2001-2004: BSc Economics and Management (Double Major)—The University of the West Indies St Augustine.