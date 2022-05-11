Entrepreneurship in action.
That’s how chairman of Caribbean Housing Limited Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh described Brentwood Mall, the latest mall to be added to the Chaguanas landscape.
At the official launch yesterday, Dr Bahadoorsingh said he is not daunted by the competition in the borough, although there are five existing malls within a ten-minute drive from the new shopping centre.
“Competition is good,” he said.
“A mall should, first and foremost, be a place of entertainment. This is why in the first phase, what do you see? A plethora of restaurants,” he observed.
Brentwood Mall has attracted some high-profile tenants—Excellent Stores closed its shop at Price Plaza and relocated there; Hakka closed its restaurant on Ariapita Avenue and has described the store at the new mall as its flagship restaurant; Massy opened an outlet a few weeks ago; and the country’s largest gym in now located on the entire second floor of the mall.
And that’s just phase one of the plan for Brentwood.
Bahadoorsingh said there will be a phase two and a phase three of the project, as the land has already been acquired.
But the mall business is a tough one, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused store closures in malls throughout the country.
In addition, retail has been impacted by online shopping.
He said in T&T, online shopping is not as prevalent as in North America as yet.
“But even in North America, you have malls. A lot of malls have shut down, but a lot of other malls have been doing well depending on their location. But they have brought in a lot of entertainment because you don’t want to eat at home all the time. You want to go out, you want to go to a disco, you want entertainment. That’s why initially, we concentrated on fun things,” he said.
He noted the concept originated 15 years ago, but construction started three years ago and was affected by closures during the lockdowns.
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said he intends to work with the Ministry of Works and Transport on the proposed traffic plan along with all stakeholders, especially the business community, so that the congestion in the borough can be alleviated.
“These are the measures that provide a scope for endless fruitful possibilities to aid in our goal for advancement within the borough,” he said.