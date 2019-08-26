TRINIDAD Petroleum Holdings Ltd’s (TPHL) newly appointed chairman Michael Quamina said the company and its subsidiaries would continue working towards becoming sustainably profitable.
Quamina and Newman George met with members of the TPHL management teams to get an overview of the operations and business update.
Last week Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced that Quamina is the new chairman of TPHL as well as two of its subsidiaries—Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and Petrotrin Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (legacy company).
He replaced Wilfred Espinet who led the closure of the Petrotrin refinery and the transformation of the State enterprise.
Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Newman George was appointed as chairman of two other companies—Paria Fuel Trading Company and Guaracara Refining Company Ltd.