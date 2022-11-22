New online ticket provider launches

As the world moves quickly in adapting to digital platforms, EBOXTICKETS has emerged onto the market, allowing people to secure online event tickets.

Many would ask how did EBOXTICKETS come about and who is behind this platform.

Marvin Marcelle is the founder of EBOXTICKETS and he told Express Business on Saturday, that even though there is currently a monopoly on the local eticketing market, his team believes this could have been done better, using more advanced technology.

“Specifically, in the aspect of ticket accessibility for people without credit cards (these would primarily be debit card holders) and portability through the use of a mobile app for Android and iOS users,” he said.