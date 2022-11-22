New online ticket provider launches

As the world moves quickly in adapting to digital platforms, EBOXTICKETS has emerged onto the market, allowing people to secure online event tickets.
Many would ask how did EBOXTICKETS come about and who is behind this platform.
Marvin Marcelle is the founder of EBOXTICKETS and he told Express Business on Saturday, that even though there is currently a monopoly on the local eticketing market, his team believes this could have been done better, using more advanced technology.
“Specifically, in the aspect of ticket accessibility for people without credit cards (these would primarily be debit card holders) and portability through the use of a mobile app for Android and iOS users,” he said.
With the phrase often used that Trinidad and Tobago is the mecca of the entertainment industry throughout the Caribbean, Marcelle is of the view that this market should have more choice in accessing the best tools possible to showcase this accolade.
And he said it’s for this reason his team has built a more robust, more resilient, more agile eticketing platform in EBOXTICKETS.
In giving the background of the company, which began in July 2022, Marcelle said the online event and ticket management solution, started as a conceptual idea, born out of frustrations of event ticket accessibility.
“Especially from popular events which are sold out sometimes moments after going on sale, or those that have been made inaccessible due to large scalper purchases only to be sold at exorbitant prices on the day of the event. These challenges would force attendees to either pay the higher prices to these intermediary ticket holders (scalpers) or forego these prestigious events entirely,” he highlighted.
In addition, Marcelle noted that event organisers are often disappointed when tickets for these same events end up in the hands of the “wrong type of crowd” and as such attendees who actually show up to an event are not in line with their vision or preferred demographic.
“What makes event management and ticketing so hard? Outdated technology and traditional management strategies that are overly ineffective in pre-screening the attendees and ensuring that tickets end up in the right hands; as well as ensuring ticket distribution is seamless, less time-consuming and without being unnecessarily complex.
“This issue compelled us to proactively create a powerful cloud-based solution tailored to the specific needs of the event promoter; a solution that delivers an innovative approach, high-end technology and simplified event and ticket management process that aims to propel the efficiencies of the work set out by the event organisers today,” he explained.
Using the EBOXTICKETS platform, the founder said it guarantees clients and partners an immersive experience, a whole new sense of simplification, innovation and improvement.
“EBOXTICKETS has stayed true to its original mission: in our commitment to helping promoters, venues and other event organisers succeed as expressed in our slogan—creating memories that matter.”
Being four months old in the market, Eboxtickets is now being marketed as a contender.
Marcelle, indicated that the company is currently in the execution of its client acquisition strategy as it is currently in the process of onboarding 12 promoters for the upcoming 2023 Carnival season.
Asked whether the company is looking to expand its platform, he said the platform is currently being marketed within Trinidad and Tobago, primarily for the upcoming 2023 Carnival season and soon to the wider Caribbean diaspora in time for their individual Carnivals, such as:
• Trinidad Carnival 2023
February 15 to February 22 2023.
• Jamaica Carnival 2023
April 12 to April 18 2023.
• St Lucia Carnival 2023
July 12 to July 19 2023.
• Barbados Crop Over 2023
August 2 to August 8 2023.
• Grenada Spicemas 2023
August 9 to August 16 2023.
He noted that EBOXTICKETS, would not only be around for Carnival, but for events throughout the year.
On whether customers pay a surcharge for its service, Marcelle said while to post an event on the platform is absolutely free, there is an administrative surcharge fee of 7 per cent, per successful transaction, based on tickets sold via credit or debit cards, which is in line with the industry standard.
“We also allow cash sales through a box office or committee members on the platform at no charge.”
The burning question that many would ask is whether EBOXTICKETS is able to take overseas payments for persons who would like to book for a fete, before they come into the country and he said the answer is simply a big “YES.”
“The platform facilitates both US and TT transactions. We are also the ONLY platform that supports our local debit cards, which means patrons can easily access tickets from the platform using their updated local debit card,” he said.
The big online ticket providers internationally that the company would be going up against are; EventBrite, Ticketmaster, Ticket Federation and TicketGateway, just to name a few.
With crime being a major issue, he said purchasing online tickets would be a safer method, especially for patrons who buy group all-inclusive tickets.
“In addition, if a patron mistakenly lost his ticket—this can easily be recreated once logged into the App—or recreated at the gate from the database of tickets.”
There has been an increase in ransomware attacks since the advent of Covid-19 and Marcelle outlined that security measures on the platform are taken seriously as the online ticket provider leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-based hosting data protection services and has also adopted the same security technologies used in its parent company eboxTENDERS.
He also added that EBOXTICKETS is currently seeking ISO 27001/2 cybersecurity certification to compete globally with our eticketing platforms.
Getting Govt on board
Questioned on whether some Government agencies should look at a platform such as this, Marcelle said yes and he used the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs as an example of how the application can encourage engagement in the community.
He stated the ministry could solicit youth engagement in sporting tournaments directly on the EBOXTICKETS app and gain access to tickets; for example a football tournament in the newly built Diego Martin Sporting Complex with lucrative prices to incentivise participation can be used to engage all participants to register for the specific event.
“This way each of the communities (in this case Diego Martin) the Ministry would have a database of all attendees, including demographics such as age and gender. These can be used by the ministry to directly communicate with members of these databases to promote future events of a similar nature.
If this is done nationwide, the ministry would also have a database of all youth within the communities nationwide, where additional initiatives and incentives can be communicated on the APP—especially in keeping these individuals away from crime through frequent sporting activities,’’ he acknowledged.