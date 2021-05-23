New Payments Systems Bill coming

The Central Bank last week issued a policy proposal document on the development of a modern and comprehensive Payments Systems Bill and accompanying regulations for Trinidad and Tobago.
In a circular letter inviting feedback, the Central Bank said the policy proposal document addresses issues that affect the national payments system, and seeks to bring T&T’s legislative and regulatory framework in alignment with international standards, which include best practices for payment systems and payment service providers.
The circular letter, dated May 17, was sent to all financial institutions, registered bill payment service providers and payment service providers under the Central Bank Act, licensed payment system operators and associations representing the country’s commercial banks and insurance companies.
The policy document, according to the Central Bank, presents proposals for:
lThe consolidation of the legal framework and streamline the oversight of all payments systems and the regulation and supervision of payment service providers under a single law;
lThe promotion of the safety and efficiency of payment systems;
lGiving legal certainty to, and protect, users of payment, clearing and settlement systems;
lThe implementation of a modular and risk-based regulatory regime that is calibrated to the risks posed by different types of activities; and
lFacilitation of e-commerce, cashless payments and financial inclusion.
The policy proposal document is being issued for public consultation with key stakeholders in the payment system.
A soft copy of the policy document is available on the Central Bank’s website and the consultation period will take place from May 17 to June 30, 2021.
In the executive summary of the policy document, the Central Bank said, in T&T, the national payment landscape is being impacted by the emergence of fintech companies and other non-bank payment service providers (PSPs).
“PSPs facilitating e-commerce such as payment aggregators and merchant acquirers including payment gateways are becoming an important part of the payments ecosystem, particularly for small merchants that wish to participate in e-commerce,” according to the Central Bank.
The Bank said: “The current legal framework governing the national payment system is fragmented and inadequate to provide the appropriate supervisory, regulatory and oversight regime necessary to promote the safety and efficiency of the payment system and to accommodate the new payment products and services and associated risks.
“As such, it is critical that the legislative and regulatory framework be modernised and strengthened to remove existing deficiencies and facilitate innovation in the payment space. This can be accomplished by inter alia, adoption of the internationally accepted Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures or PFMI.”
The policy document also proposes that the existing National Payments System Council, which comprises both public and private stakeholder entities, would be formally established in legislation.
The Central Bank said, as well, that the proposed Payment Systems Bill (“Bill”) will contain appropriate transitional arrangements for existing regulated entities as well as consequential amendments to other laws as relevant, to allow for the smooth implementation of the new regulatory regime.
Responding to a question on from the Express Business magazine in March on the rollout of Central Bank digital currencies in other Caribbean countries, the Central Bank said: “For us in Trinidad and Tobago, key considerations include the legal framework, public acceptance and cost. The national payments system legislation needs to be upgraded to treat with fintech and issues such as who can access the system, consumer protection issues and mitigation of key risks such as cyber, AML, and payments and settlement risks.
“This has been given priority by the Central Bank and we will be issuing for public consultation, a policy document to inform the development of a new payments system law in April 2021.”