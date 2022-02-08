New private flights coming to Caribbean

FLORIDA-based charter operator, Verijet, is planning to expand its service to include points in the Caribbean, the airline announced last week.
The company noted service to the Caribbean will be available on a limited basis because of government restrictions and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Established in October 2020 and operating a fleet of Cirrus SF50 Vision jets, Verijet offers short-haul charter flights in the Southeast and parts of the Western US.
In its first year of business, the company completed more than 1,200 flights. “We’ve seen tremendous adoption of our service on the East Coast with 51 per cent repeat customers since launching in 2020, and we expect to see the same in the Caribbean market,” said Verijet chairman and CEO Richard Kane.
Verijet’s focus is on providing sustainable travel and as such uses the single-engine Vision jet to save more than one tonne of CO2 per hour of operation compared with other light jets, according to an article on AINonline.
Last year, in acknowledgement of its efforts to reduce harmful atmospheric emissions, Verijet partnered with the sustainability rating programme 4Air, a report in the Jamaica Observer stated.
As a result of the partnership, Verijet was honoured with a Bronze Rating signifying 100 per cent carbon-neutral operations. The airline saves over one tonne of CO2 per hour of operation of its Vision jets compared to other light jets.
“Efficient and sustainable travel has been a foundational goal for Verijet. In partnership with 4AIR, we can further reduce the carbon footprint of air travel by purchasing carbon offset credits. Verijet provides an answer for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint, support sustainable aviation, and be able to enjoy holiday and business travel without guilt,” Kane said.
Using the airline’s artificial intelligence-powered booking service, Verijet optimises travel departure and arrival points for the utmost convenience. This automated process, it said, dramatically reduces the stress of international travel and allows passengers to focus on the enjoyable elements of travel.