BEVERLY Khan has been appointed as the Procurement Regulator, the Office of the President stated yesterday.
But while stakeholders are glad the vacant post has finally been filled, they are still expressing caution about Khan’s selection for the role.
The announcement was made in Pursuant to Section 10 (1) (a) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015.
Her appointment took effect yesterday.
“Ms Khan has over 30 years’ experience working in the public service, and has a deep knowledge of and hands-on experience in all aspects of public procurement,” a release from the Office of the President stated.
Among the other senior leadership positions Khan held in the public service were former acting deputy permanent secretary and acting permanent secretary.
“Over her long years of public service, Ms Khan has built up formidable public procurement experience, including in the preparation of scopes of work and terms of reference in the public sector, evaluation of public sector tenders, analysis and selection of procurement methods in the public sector, providing oversight of public sector procurement processes, project management and contract administration in the public sector, and in other areas of procurement planning, coordination and control in the public sector. Ms Khan, therefore, possesses a keen insight into the issues and challenges relating to public procurement,” the release stated.
The full proclamation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act took effect on April 26.
However, there was no procurement regulator in place since January 11 when the five-year term of office of Moonilal Lalchan came to an end.
The Joint Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) wrote President Christine Kangaloo, calling on her to appoint a procurement regulator.
“We are glad that an appointment has been made but we will still have to do some research with respect to the selected person’s merit for the job,” JCC president Fazir Khan said.
President of the T&T Contractors Association Glenn Mahabirsingh said he, too, was approaching the situation cautiously.
“The TTCA is a member of the JCC and we made some advocacy for appointing a procurement regulator. So we were definitely looking out for a regulator to be appointed,” Mahabirsingh said.
Mahabirsingh said he hopes all the due diligence was conducted to ensure Khan is the right person for the procurement regulator role.