THE food business continues to be a revolving door during the Covid-19 pandemic as while some restaurants are lowering their flames others are beginning to heat up.
One of the restaurants taking that leap of faith and opening up its doors at The Falls at Westmall this week, is “Luna”. It will be situated in the same spot where Moon Over Bourbon Street, affectionately called MOBS, which was a popular bar and restaurant in 1990s, was once located.
Who is owner of Luna? His name is Joe Pires, the owner of Island Beer Chill and Grill and Samurai Sushi at One Woodbrook Place, Damian Street, Port of Spain.
In an interview with Express Business last Friday, Pires said because he was involved in day-to-day running of Moon over Bourbon Street he decided to name the restaurant Luna in keeping with the moon theme.
The owner said he has been asked by some of his friends if he knew what he was doing as they saw it as a risk and Pires responded by saying, “When things are bad that’s when you take the jump and make the establishment viable.”
He explained that work started on the restaurant space two months ago. The space was rented by Guess Global Lifestyle brand earlier as well as a Digicel stores.
While some commercial banks may be a bit sceptical to offer loans to new projects because of Covid, Pires said that was not the case with him. He received a loan from Royal Bank of Canada, with no hassle as his collateral base is strong.
Pires outlined that while foot traffic at The Falls at Westmall has decreased as some tenants have moved out, he is confident his restaurant would be able to draw people to the open-space establishment.
“What is also promising is that many of the stores that would have closed up shop, have now found new owners who will be moving into the various spaces by 2021, including a commercial bank,” Pires said.
When Express Business visited on Friday afternoon, the mall was abuzz with activity as many people were getting their Christmas shopping done.
The restaurant owner said Luna will feature international cuisine with a touch of Trini flavours.
“We would start off with lunch and dinner, then move to serving breakfast and high tea in the evening. Then we have a section to facilitate grab and go, along with a bakery section, where fresh bread and pastries will be made.
He also highlighted that 75 persons would now be employed and pointed out that some of them who were laid off by other restaurants that have closed their doors would now be hired.
“My management team and I have ensured that the best training has been given to the new employees so that customers would continue to return all the time. Customer service in Trinidad is also heavily criticised, but I always ensure that proper training is given to my staff at all my establishments.”
Pires said one thing he was not happy about was being forced to close the doors, albeit temporarily, at Island Beer Chill and Grill at One Woodbrook Place, due to the restrictions on alcohol sale that were imposed on restaurants and bars by the government in a bid to manage the Covid numbers.
He noted that 35 workers from that establishment are now home for Christmas, until the restrictions are lifted.
“It was a tough decision but no income was coming in as we are primarily known for the different kind of beers we served and that is why people came to the establishment. We have done a lot to help staff but it is only so much we could have continued to do.”
Another point that Pires touched on was supporting local and buying fresh produce from the local farmers. He said he too would like to help lessen the country’s import bill which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars being exhausted in foreign exchange.
Pires disclosed that the furniture at Luna was locally made by a manufacturing company.
“Customers would also be able to dine outside and all tables are six feet apart as all Covid protocols would be adhered to,” the owner said.
Another restaurant on Saddle Road in Maraval named Palki which has a branch in San Fernando is opening up its doors as well.
The Express Business tried to reach the owner about his new venture but to no avail.