New rice mill gives farmers some hope

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S remaining beleaguered rice farmers are seeing a ray of hope in the opening of the country’s first parboiled rice mill.
For others, it’s a little too late, for they have already gone hopelessly bankrupt, they say.
“The industry suffered abuse for nine years through late payments from National Flour Mills (NFM) and most of the farmers have been forced to leave rice farming,” Eniath Hosein told the Express on Thursday.
Hosein cultivated 250 acres of rice in Caroni and said he has gone bankrupt.
“Right now, I’m going into receivership. All my equipment will be going to the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) this month.”
Hosein, 46, said from 2018, he began having problems.
“My fields were flooded out and everything was compounded by late payments from NFM.
“I just don’t have enough money to continue in rice any more. That is the end of me in rice. I reached a state where I don’t think I can recover.
“My big problem is really the interest ADB is charging.
“I really don’t have capital and nowhere to source it. My credit rating has gone right down.”
Hosein said the new mill gives rice farmers some new hope but is not sure he will be able to get on board.
Many other farmers suffered the same fate, he said.
“A lot of the farmers in Plum Mitan went bankrupt early. I stuck it out as long as I could.”
Last rice farmer in Plum Mitan
Hansraj Ramlal is the only surviving rice farmer in Plum Mitan and he’s happy about the new rice mill.
“I’m happy about it. Things will work out better for the farmers now.”
Ramlal has been cultivating 400 acres of rice for the past seven years and selling it to the NFM. He said Liaquat Ali, owner of Trinidad Parboil Ltd, who will run the mill with Government assistance, has been in constant contact with him and other farmers, supplying seeds and encouraging them.
“He came to Plum Mitan and told us he’s going to open this mill and he wants us on board.
“We are waiting to support Ali as much as we can,” he said.
The sod for the rice milling plant in Milton, off Couva, was turned last week Friday by Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Ali.
Ali will get ADB funding for the mill and will be leased State land at a reduced cost of between $500 and $1,500 annually.
David Paponette, former president of the National Rice Farmers Association, who represented the industry at a Joint Select Committee of Parliament in 2019, fully endorsed the move by Ali to open the parboiled rice mill.
“He has a lot of experience in rice milling, marketing and regional distribution and the mill will significantly increase the industry’s ability to generate foreign exchange and meet local import substitution needs.
“This project would act as a catalyst for agricultural entrepreneurship and bring us closer to meeting the country’s food security goals.”
Ali, former president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said they plan to offer assistance to existing rice farmers to bring them on board and engage new ones.
Local farmers will produce paddy for the mill which will transform it into parboiled rice.
It is hoped the mill will eventually produce between 30 and 40 per cent of the parboiled rice consumed locally.