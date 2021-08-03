THE worldwide transmission of Covid-19 has led to stressful and difficult situations especially for the shipping industry, with the shortage of containers along with the exorbitant freight prices customers are now forced to pay.
In an interview with the Express Business last Friday, Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Hayden Alleyne, who was elected in April, said the pandemic caused a major shock in the industry that caused everything to go out of whack.
“China was the first to get Covid. They locked down, cleaned up streets and they were able to be up and ready to rumble again just some time last year. But the rest of the world wasn’t there. However, the rest of the world is still buying because of online platforms, so they were able to fill containers and do a lot of export. But, the shipping lines have no cargo to put in them to return it, and the few that go back, the freight rate is being increased to cover for the additional run they have to make with an empty container.”
Alleyne explained that the rates out of China due to the lack of cargo and containers returning empty, has increased between 300 and 400 per cent.
“The average freight rate went up from US$3,000-US$4,000 to US$12,000-US$15,000 because of that imbalance; they just can’t get containers. Then on top of that we have an issue of extended transit times because a lot of ports are not giving you the productivity that they used to. For weeks, ports are down as they don’t have workers because of Covid restrictions.
“On a weekly basis we’ve been having issues with all vessels coming out of the Dominican Republic. Every time you pull up at that port there’s some sort of issue. You can’t get a gang, people to work the vessel. There’s always some sort of delay because of coronavirus restrictions, so all of those things are major issues that all around within the network we’re really blindsided by,” Alleyne remarked.
The SATT president said as a result of all these difficulties, containers are being delayed by an additional week, sometimes as much as two, on cargo from the United States.
Asked if discussions were being held with his board on how to mitigate some of these issues the association’s membership of 70 is currently experiencing, Alleyne said all of their discussions have been pushing towards adaptation and diversification.
“You talk trade facilitation, but there is an imbalance. We are importing way more than exporting, and therefore that means the shipping lines are going to have foreign exchange issues. We need to buy up US dollars at some point in time because if you’re not earning you’re going to have a problem because we buy all our goods in US dollars. We need to buy US dollars to buy all our goods, so we’re moving the topic towards diversification.
“So we are grinding it out, trying to address those issues. For example, with Customs and Excise Division we adapted. This the first time the Shipping Association is having a conversation with Customs about the electronic clearance of goods. We started it because of Covid, so we took a pivot, and focused on the positive, and that is going to bring value to us and it helps us be a little more efficient,” he said.
Alleyne admitted that while adaptation is their approach, the solution for the problems plaguing the industry for over 17 months is a tall task. That is because, he said, this is the first time the shipping industry has experienced a global shortage of this magnitude.
“We read in international news that the shortage would last till the end of the year after it was originally predicted that it will be sorted out in three months.
“I’ve even read stuff where it said it’s not going away anytime soon because the reality is the shipping lines with their high prices, and this is because there isn’t enough regulation. The freight is determined by the invisible hand of supply and demand but in certain cases like this, I’m sure down the road some sort of ethical argument is going to come out of this, be it that it was some sort of price gouging because the increases in rates are ridiculous.”
Alleyne, who is the senior manager, commercial, at Seaboard Marine Trinidad said the shipping line is trying to stay afloat with the challenges especially with the freight issue.
Imports drop
On top of all the challenges being experienced some shipping lines including Seaboard Marine, stopped accepting TT dollars for freight to import items since January 19.
The SATT president said this still stands due to the current state of the economy, which has resulted in a ten per cent decrease in imports, as many restaurants and bars have been closed.
“That’s a huge bit of demand that just stopped as they would have been adding to the import side of things. Even major importers like PriceSmart, they could only open for grocery items for a while,” he stated.
With regards to exports, Alleyne said it slowed tremendously as the manufacturing sector was closed for some time as well.
“Schools have been closed for a long time so all those markets—such as snacks, juices, furniture and things like that—have not seen any attraction so exports have been down significantly as well.”
Due to these downturns in the economy, many shipping lines have had to reduce staff, the SATT president explained. He said many of the smaller companies that book cargo are not receiving any commission income at this time.
Goals as president
Alleyne noted that he would be presenting a manifesto later this week to the association, focusing on core institutional strengthening.
“At the Secretariat we have to do a lot of work to bring it up to speed, particularly with respect to just general changes in work practices, the infrastructure, all the internal controls we want to upgrade, work on some of the policies.
“The next pillar we have around the institutional strengthening is membership relations or what I call member-shipping.
“Basically this is membership engagement—how the Association engages with its membership and how the members engage with each other. A big item in that is the membership portal, from where we’re hoping to do some training modules, Training 101. Shipping 101 for example or by a document,” he said.
Another item the association wants to look at is engaging with stakeholders and speaking about diversification.
“Two other associations who always speak diversification are the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturing Association (TTMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI). We have already developed some strong bonds with them so we could support their move. That’s because without diversification we will be so hard-pressed. And below the pandemic’s surface we have this whole issue of foreign exchange to deal with.
“We will continue with trade facilitation and regulation of course. That’s another area where we see the impact on goods of the global shortage of containers. Regulation in shipping has traditionally been loose, Alleyne added.
MORE INFO
Hayden Alleyne has 21 years professional experience in the shipping industry.
He started at the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), where he held positions in strategic planning, marketing and operations.
After ten years at PATT, Alleyne moved on to the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (PLIPDECO), and served two years there as manager, marketing and business development, before moving abroad with his family for a short while.
Upon his return from Germany in 2015, Alleyne joined the CKHL Shipping and Logistics Group, holding senior roles in the business unit Huggins Shipping and leading the lines with RedXpress.
Currently he is the senior manager commercial at Seaboard Marine Trinidad.
Alleyne’s association experience spans from involvement at the Group level, special purpose sub-committees, namely, marketing and stakeholder relations and serving a partial term on the executive as vice-president.
He holds a BSc. Management Studies from The UWI and has an MBA with a focus in Shipping and Logistics from the Lloyd’s Maritime Academy in conjunction with the Middlesex University UK. Hayden is an avid outdoorsman and is passionate about leadership that energises people.