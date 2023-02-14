New Study finds: Fête tickets and mas major drivers of Carnival costs

Key points
• Ticket and costume prices drive increases in Carnival costs
• It remains T&T’s biggest tourism driver
• US$120 million earned by the economy from the festival
The price of fete tickets and Carnival costumes is the main driver of what is becoming an increasingly expensive venture attending Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, a new study has found.
As a result, there has been a significant increase in the amount of money visitors are spending on T&T’s Carnival according to the yet-to-be-published study by Dr Keith Nurse. It also shows that in 2020 visitors to the festival spend on average more than TT$10,000 to enjoy the Carnival.
The study was conducted on data up to 2020, the last time before this year that T&T had a Carnival.
The Express Business has been given exclusive access to the data and results of the findings that show while there have been fluctuations, the trend is clear that tourists, inclusive of returning nationals, are forking out a lot more money to attend the “Greatest Show on Earth”.
The study reads, “In terms of visitor expenditures, the data shows significant growth with fluctuations. It is estimated that the 2004 total Carnival-visitor expenditure was approximately US$30 million, three times the 1997 figure… By 2008, expenditures had risen to TT$293 million (US$47 million) and peaked in 2014 at approximately TT$383 million (US$61 million), with average visitor expenditure rising above TT$10,000 for the first time. After several years of fluctuation and decline in average visitor expenditures, 2019 and 2020 saw a rebound to over TT$10,000 resulting in total visitor expenditures of TT383 million and $403 million (US$60.2 million), respectively.”
Dr Nurse who is also president of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) and has in the past done research on the economic impact of Carnival, said it is easier to measure the amount of money spent by tourists and estimate Carnival’s export earnings than the wider economic impact that is driven by additional spend into the domestic economy. This is because of the paucity of data and a lack of research.
“I cannot understand why the NCC (National Carnival Commission) is prepared to spend $150 million on Carnival but won’t spend some thousands to look at the economic impact of Carnival. As we say in this business, what doesn’t get measured doesn’t get managed,” Dr Nurse told Express Business.
In the study, it was revealed that Carnival visitor arrivals have had a significant impact on the entertainment and creative economy with the average expenditure on entertainment along with accommodations and meals accounting for a rising and significant share of total Carnival visitor expenditures. Other expenditures such as groceries and tours have declined in absolute value over the period of 2008 to 2020.
Dr Nurse revealed, “The entertainment share of Carnival visitor expenditures has risen to as much as 48 per cent in 2020 which is followed by expenditures on accommodation and meals that are estimated at 30 per cent. Given the estimated total expenditures for 2020 of TT$403 million, it means that the entertainment sector is estimated to have generated earnings of TT$193 million while accommodation and meals earned TT$121 million.”
He noted that the data on entertainment is not disaggregated so there is no basis to determine how much of the visitor expenditure on entertainment goes to the mas industry. However, Dr Nurse found that anecdotal evidence and industry trends suggest that the visitor spending on mas is quite substantial.
“Playing mas is considered one of the key selling points of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival and so generally attracts a large share of visitors as masqueraders. It is also that the cost of a Carnival costume has grown appreciably over the years. In the large bands a costume from one of the sections of the band on average costs between US$500 to $1,000 with female costumes being on the higher end,” The study found.
The 2020 research noted that a major source of expenditure for visitors is the cost of partying and fetes, many of which are hosted and organised by the mas bands as a mechanism to advertise the band and to raise working capital to finance the production and manufacturing expenses. This, he said, illustrates that the bands, particularly the large bands, have diversified their source of earnings over time, including from corporate sponsorship. The small and medium-sized bands, however, are more reliant on earnings from the sale of costumes and so targeting Carnival visitors is of great interest in expanding their market potential.
Dr Nurse posited that Carnival is the largest festival of its type in the English-speaking Caribbean and the most replicated globally.
T&T Carnival, Dr Nurse noted, is a multiplicity of about 50 carnivals happening simultaneously all over the country and when looking at the overall economic impact, it must not be seen only through the lens of Port of Spain alone.
He noted that T&T Carnival has one of the highest densities in terms of the number of people in the population actively involved in the activity. Admitting that there is some double counting, he noted that in the Queen’s Park Savannah there is often close to 100,000 masqueraders who cross the stage on Carnival Tuesday and while many playing are foreigners, inclusive of returning nationals, it does not take into account those also watching mas, or playing and participating in other regional carnivals.
He estimates that 20/25 per cent of the population is actively involved in the festival.
The study also found that Carnival is the top drawing card for tourism arrivals to T&T. More people travel to Trinidad during the Carnival season than at any other time of the year. For example, February and/or March are the months with the largest number of arrivals, including the highest number of hotel, private, and guesthouse visits and occupancy levels.
“Carnival visitor arrivals have fluctuated over the last two decades. The late 1990s saw arrivals climb over 30,000. The year 2000 saw a significant jump to over 42,000 visitors crossing the 40,000 mark for the first time. The subsequent years saw a decline and a subsequent rise to the peak year of 2006 with 42,868 visitors. This peak occurred just prior to the onset of the global economic crisis of 2007/08 which affected key source markets in the North Atlantic. From 2008, arrivals have fluctuated between 35-39,000 visitors suggesting that the festival tourism impact has reached a plateau.
Carnival arrivals continue to be a key driver of tourism and creative industries expansion. Tourist arrivals for the Carnival consistently account for over 12 per cent of total annual arrivals and visitor expenditure for the three-week period for which data is collected. A large share of repeat visits from diaspora, regional and cultural tourists, drives this impressive economic performance,” the yet-to-be-published study found.
Dr Nurse estimates that the total foreign exchange earned by T&T and the country’s creative sector from the festival is in the vicinity of US$120m or TT$816m. He said that was based on US$60m spent on the island by visitors and another US$60m earned by creatives who export their services to other Trinidad-type carnivals.
In terms of the additional spending in the economy, or the multiplier effect, Dr Nurse said anyone who pretended they have that number is not being honest, since there is no measuring of it. However, the COSTAATT president said you would have to consider value addition that comes from people’s additional spending in eating more meals a day, spending money on a fete that you would not have usually done, paying more money for entertainment, or playing mas.
Dr Nurse said you would also have to look at the higher cost for services like the price of an ad on the radio going up, the cost of renting a car increases as well as a heightened activity which he said could possibly be a five per cent boost to the economy.
Anecdotally, Dr Nurse noted that the pure viewing of the Parade of the Bands is considerably down because it is not a good spectator event, with bands taking an hour to pass and many looking the same.
He argued that Carnival is a player event, it is participatory, and in seeking to maximise and promote the festival that has to be taken into account.