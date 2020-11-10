WHILE bars continue to be closed for in-house dining, a supermarket is about to make it’s a debut on Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, an area well known as one of this country’s most popular liming strips.
Fitt Street Market is expected to open its doors by next week.
Who is opening up a supermarket during a pandemic?
The owner/chief executive officer of the supermarket is 40-year-old, Adrian Chandler, who is also founder of the San Juan-based company, Strictly FX, which has focused on events management over the last few years.
The supermarket is situated at the corner of Fitt Street, off Ariapita Avenue, where the Sportsman Casino was housed for many years. The owner of the building has leased it to Chandler, who is hoping its prime location on one of the busiest thoroughfares in the country will attract customers.
Chandler told Express Business he chose to venture into the supermarket industry at the height of Covid-19 pandemic back in April, because grocery shopping was essential before the pandemic, more so during and it will remain a necessity after Covid-19 becomes manageable.
“I needed to be ‘essential.’ Honestly, everything aligned itself for this perfect opportunity. I needed to make a shift based on the fluid environment and unpredictability of my core business model. I already had the space. I did my research, being very mindful of the impact of Covid and what we now know as the ‘new normal’ and took the jump to expand my horizons in unchartered territory.”
He said he saw the need for a grocery on Ariapita Avenue as the popular street does not have one. He also believes that with an intimate shopping experience in a relaxed atmosphere along with personalised service, the supermarket can draw a clientele from in and around the Woodbrook area.
“Fitt Street Market is the boutique hotel of supermarkets. It is important for us to connect with our customers to know what they want and need, thereby enabling us to have our pulse on the market with the ability and insight to satisfy their demands.”
Chandler said his initial dream was to own a sports bar and restaurant. But because such an enterprise falls within the entertainment industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, he had to make some hard and fast decisions.
His advice to entrepreneurs is that they must be able to adapt, have vision and maintain a steady head when it comes to investing.
Questioned on whether he took a loan to help start up the business, especially in this economic climate, the owner said he used his savings along with selling luxury items he once owned to help finance the venture.
Also speaking with Express Business, Adrian’s sister, Amanda Chandler said the opening of the supermarket will create employment for about 25 persons.
Asked about the price points for the new venture, she said it is on par with established supermarkets.
“We did not want to have a markup on items, because one: we know the economic constrains which the virus has caused and two: we want to attract customers to the supermarket.”
She explained that because of her own and her brother’s background in events management and planning, they wanted the establishment to have a sense of style and uniqueness that would attract customers to continue visiting the supermarket.
While the grocery would not carry the wide range of brands like the traditional supermarkets it is stocked with everything a customer would need to have at their fingertips, she said.
She also stated that the aim is to open up other branches across the country.
“There will also be a stand with fresh produce which will not cost much more than if you go to market, along with premium quality meats.”
When questioned about the imposition on the VAT on luxury items, the supermarkets’ marketing manager said, “When the 12. 5 per cent on luxury items is implemented next year, our markup would be standardised across the board with our aim to offer competitive and appealing prices to our customers,” Chandler added.
In October, Finance Minister Colm Imbert implored the population to curb their penchant for imported luxury foods, which he said amounted to “hundreds of millions of dollars” being exhausted in foreign exchange.
“We import $55 million worth of apples and grapes - almost US$10 million. I think that is something we certainly need to control, Imbert had said.