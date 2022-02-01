New Suriname airline hopes to fly by October

paramaribo
SURINAME-based Angel Airways, says it plans to take to the skies in October to service the Caribbean and international routes.
The airline, whose major shareholder is Guyana-based businessman, Jayson Aaron, chief executive officer of Aaron Royality Inc, said it plans to operate a twice weekly flight between Suriname and the Netherlands with onward destinations to countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and China.
Angel Airways was founded in 2007 by Etienne Fernandes, a former director-general of Suriname’s Civil Aviation Authority (CASAS). Fernandes said that after months of negotiations with various potential foreign partners, Aaron emerged as the preferred partner with 40 per cent shareholding.
He said the airline expects to start operations in the last quarter of this year, if, as expected, permission is obtained from the Surinamese authorities.
“Talks with Aaron Royality began in mid-2021, after previous negotiations with other parties did not lead to a conclusive deal. Things have also been slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought the airline industry almost to a standstill,” Fernandes said.
He said based on the aviation treaty between Suriname and the Netherlands, Paramaribo can authorise three companies to maintain operations between the two countries and that Suriname currently allows the national carrier, Surinam Airways and Fly All Ways to service the route.
“Suriname therefore still has room to grant a license to one airline and we are convinced that our company and the way in which we want to operate will meet the conditions,” said the chief executive officer of Angel Airways.
In the first phase, flights will be operated to Europe and further to the Far East. Two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be deployed for those operations. In the second phase, operations in the Caribbean region connecting to Canada and the United States will be conducted with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Fernandes said flights between China and Jamaica are being examined.
Last month, Suriname’s Minister of Transport was reported to have denied the request by the majority State Caribbean Airlines (CAL), to resume flights to the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.
“As long as Caribbean Airlines does not fix its issues with its passengers and the travel agencies, it will not receive permission from me to resume operation. Suriname is a country where rules apply and order prevails,” said Albert Jubithana, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism.
Last year, Suriname said CAL, unlike other airlines, did not look after its passengers that were stranded there when the airspace was closed to regular commercial flights in March 2020 as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
According to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) report last month, since Suriname reopened its airspace and regular flights have resumed, several international airlines have resumed their operations, but that Caribbean Airlines has not yet received permission to resume flying the route.
“She never came back to pick up her stranded passengers. She never spoke again, not even a letter. SLM and Fly All Ways made sure that the stranded people could leave,” Jubithana, was quoted as saying by the online publication, dwtonline.com.
Responding to the CMC story, CAL spokeswoman, Dionne Ligoure, said: “Caribbean Airlines has filed all of the necessary paperwork with the authorities in Suriname and the company is awaiting feedback on same.”