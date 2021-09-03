The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) virtually launched its Gateway to Trade (G2T) Programme yesterday.
The G2T Programme aims to increase trade and investment, accelerate the growth and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and create job opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago’s services sector, according to a news release from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
In delivering the feature address, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Ayleen Alleyne-Ovid, said the ministry has been working closely with the TTCSI to realise the untapped potential of the country’s exports in the services industry.
Alleyne-Ovid said: “It is particularly encouraging to note that this initiative focuses on improving the export readiness of Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) which are the backbone of our economy. This programme will help to increase the export profile of the country and move us closer towards a more diversified economy.”
The G2T Programme will target 80 firms with strong export potential in four services sub-sectors, namely, energy, ICT, business and professional and tourism.
Firms will be provided with customised training and support through market and sector intelligence, coaching, export planning, export marketing support, the development of market connections and commercial opportunities through inbound and outbound trade missions.
The G2T Programme will be executed over a period of nine months and will target both small and medium sized existing and potential services exporters.
President of the TTCSI Mark Edghill underscored the importance of focusing on sectors that will stimulate the economy as T&T navigates the global pandemic.
“We must focus on sectors in which we have talented nationals that, once given the opportunity, could grow businesses that will be become regional and international players over the next five to ten years. The G2T Programme will provide the type of targeted support that is key to the recovery of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy.”