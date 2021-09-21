TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell has expressed confidence in newly-appointed Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) chief executive officer Kurtis Rudd who started the job on Monday.
The Express reported on Saturday that Rudd—a marketing executive—had accepted the position last Thursday.
At a news conference yesterday at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, Mitchell confirmed the appointment of the new CEO.
He said he met with Rudd on Monday and indicated to him what is expected of him in the new role.
“I am extremely confident that with the new chairman Cliff Hamilton along with Kurtis Rudd as CEO and the Tobago Tourism Authority, we can all work to revitalise the tourism and travel sector in Trinidad and Tobago,” Mitchell said.
Heidi Alert, who had been acting as CEO since 2019, returns to her substantive position of manager of destination development.
Rudd has worked at Prestige Holdings, Shell Caribbean and Central America and other local and regional companies in the Caribbean.
Rudd has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in general management from Henley Management College and a diploma in public relations and advertising, among other qualifications.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers