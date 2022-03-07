MAJORITY State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) yesterday warned that it may be forced to increase the prices of flour again, following skyrocketing prices of wheat on the international markets as a result of the war in central Europe.
Bloomberg News reported that the futures wheat prices in the US closed at the highest price on record yesterday as the Russian war in Ukraine cut off supplies of the commodity from one of the most productive regions in the world.
The benchmark futures price on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed by the exchange limit of US$0.85, or 7 per cent, to close at US$12.94 a bushel, Bloomberg reported.
The business news company reported that yesterday’s close built on a massive surge of 41 per cent last week, the biggest gain in data spanning six decades. It reported that the futures price of wheat Chicago jumped by 52 per cent in two weeks on supply fears.
Asked if NFM will pass on higher wheat prices to its customers, if faced again with the possibility of going gross margin negative, NFM chief executive Ian Mitchell said: “Depending on the resulting impact of the wheat price increases, the company may have to take steps to remain profitable. There is a possibility that a price increase will be required.”
On December 29, 2021, NFM said it was increasing the wholesale price of flour by between 15 per cent and 22 per cent, with a suggested increase averaging 19 per cent on the retail price of flour to the consumer.
The company, which is owned 51 per cent by Corporation Sole (Minister of Finance) and 49 per cent by local investors, cited higher international wheat prices and the rising cost of freight globally for the decision.
On December 30, following discussions with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, NFM reviewed the proposed price increase for Hibiscus Flour, the brand that is used by significant segments of the population, agreeing to reduce the increase of all sizes of this item from 19 per cent to ten per cent. NFM has also agreed to limit the increase in the retail price of Ibis Flour, its flagship brand, to 17 per cent down from 19 per cent.
Asked if NFM had put in place any hedging strategies to deal with the escalation in the price of wheat, Mitchell said: “The purchase of wheat is a key strategic activity at NFM. We therefore employ various approaches to optimise pricing and to assure availability.”
The grain milling company also admitted that it was concerned about the availability of wheat at any price, adding: “For this reason NFM is working assiduously to ensure that we are able to secure supply.”
Prices were already trending upward before Russia invaded Ukraine, casting doubts of whether one of the biggest wheat-exporting regions in the world would be shipping grain in 2022 or selling at a price damaged by sanctions, the Associated Press reported last week.
Ukraine accounts for 20 million to 29 million tonnes of the world’s wheat exports, depending on the weather. That’s ten to 15 per cent of world exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
If Ukraine wheat doesn’t ship, or planted acres are down, it will influence export prices, said Vincent Smith, economist at the Montana State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics.
“Exports, from all countries, all exporting countries, are getting close to 200 million metric tons, depending on the year, the weather,” Smith said. “So, we’re looking at a significant share of world exports.”
Farmers need to be thinking about crop insurance for the coming year and whether it makes sense to lock in contracts for fall delivery, Smith said.
On Friday, the Food and Agriculture Organisation reported that world food prices were 20.7 per cent higher in February that a year earlier.
The FAO said its Food Price Index averaged 140.7 points in February 2022, which “represents a new all-time high, exceeding the previous top of February 2011 by 3.1 points.”
According to the FAO, its Cereal Price Index averaged 144.8 points in February 2022, which was 14.8 per cent higher than a year ago.
“In February, prices of all major cereals increased from their respective values last month. World wheat prices increased by 2.1 per cent, largely reflecting new global supply uncertainties amidst disruptions in the Black Sea region that could potentially hinder exports from Ukraine and the Russian Federation, two major wheat exporters,” said the FAO.
The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index averaged 201.7 points in February, up 15.8 points (8.5 per cent) month-on-month and marking a new record high.
“The continued price strength mostly stemmed from rising palm, soy, and sunflower oil prices. In February, international palm oil prices increased for the second consecutive month due to the sustained global import demand that coincided with reduced export availabilities from Indonesia, the world’s leading palm oil exporter,” the FAO said.
“In the meantime, world soyoil values continued to rise on deteriorating soybean production prospects in South America. International sunflower oil prices also increased markedly, underpinned by concerns over the disruptions in the Black Sea region, which could potentially lower exports. Surging crude oil prices also lent support to the vegetable oil complex.”